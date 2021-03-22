Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

Coventry City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

7 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Coventry City have had their fair share of players over the years that have been signed for a sizeable amount, with some making more of an impact than others. 

The Sky Blues are currently playing their football in the Championship, but are in danger of dropping back into League One after one season in the second-tier.

Mark Robins’ side are sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just four points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look through the top-ten most expensive Coventry City signings, and see what they’re up to nowadays.

Find out who kicks us off at number ten, on the next page….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Coventry City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: