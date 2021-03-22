Coventry City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Coventry City have had their fair share of players over the years that have been signed for a sizeable amount, with some making more of an impact than others.

The Sky Blues are currently playing their football in the Championship, but are in danger of dropping back into League One after one season in the second-tier.

Mark Robins’ side are sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just four points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look through the top-ten most expensive Coventry City signings, and see what they’re up to nowadays.

Find out who kicks us off at number ten, on the next page….