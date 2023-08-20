Highlights Coventry City has had a mixed start to the Championship campaign but has earned three points from their first two games.

The team suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town, meaning another year in the second tier, and has lost star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Manager Mark Robins has been with the club since 2017 and aims to lead them to the Premier League, but how does his win percentage compare to the best-ever managers at Coventry City?

Coventry City have had a mixed start to the new Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues have shook off the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season by earning three points from their opening two games.

A penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town saw Mark Robins’ side consigned to another year in the second tier.

It has also been a difficult summer for the club, with star striker Viktor Gyokeres departing for Sporting CP.

Gustavo Hamer has also departed the CBS Arena, meaning last year’s talismanic duo are no longer part of the squad.

Signings have been made in an attempt to keep Robins’ side competitive in the Championship, with the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright both joining the club.

Who are the best Coventry City managers by win percentage?

Robins has now been at the helm of Coventry since 2017 and will be aiming to lead the club to the Premier League during his tenure in charge at the club.

But how does the 53-year-old stack up against the best ever managers that the Sky Blues have ever had.

Here we look at the top 10 Coventry managers based on their win percentages (each manager must have overseen more than 20 games to qualify)…

10 Billy Frith - 39.72%

Frith enjoyed two managerial stints in charge at Coventry, first taking the helm in 1947.

He managed the team during this time for just under 18 months, winning a total of 27 games from 87 in charge.

However, his second stint was much more successful as he won 84 from 211 during a period from September 1957 to November 1961.

Frith was also a player at Coventry during his time on the pitch, featuring over 150 times for the club from 1932 to 1939.

9 Jimmy McIntyre - 39.83%

McIntyre was also a playing figure at Coventry before taking the reins of the first team squad.

The forward ended his career with the Sky Blues, enjoying a brief stint from 1905 to 1906.

He managed Coventry from 1928 to 1931, taking on the role after a four-year break from the game, having initially started his coaching career at Southampton.

During his time in charge of the team, he won 47 of 118 games.

8 Jack Fairbrother - 40.54%

Fairbrother did not play for Coventry during his career, but went on to have a short stint in charge of the club when he hung up his gloves.

The former goalkeeper oversaw just 37 games, winning 15.

He was manager for just 10 months, taking the reins in January 1954 before departing in October of that same year.

Fairbrother passed before the turn of the century, living to be 82.

7 John Sillett - 40.78%

Sillett featured over 100 times for Coventry during his playing days, joining the club in 1962 from Chelsea before signing for Plymouth Argyle four years later.

He would turn his hand to coaching following his retirement, first taking the reins at Hereford United in the mid-to-late 1970’s.

In 1986, Coventry turned to the former defender as manager, which proved a successful idea.

Sillet oversaw a total of 206 games during his time in charge of the Sky Blues, winning 84 times.

6 Iain Dowie - 40.82%

Dowie took the reins at Coventry in 2007 and oversaw a short stint in charge of the Sky Blues.

A 1-0 defeat to Preston North End saw his time with the club come to an end after 51 weeks in charge.

The now 58-year-old oversaw 49 games during his time in Coventry, winning a total of 20 times.

He helped maintain the club’s position in the Championship with a 17th place finish in the 2006-07 campaign, but was replaced by Chris Colema in February of 2008.

5 Mark Robins - 41.14%

Robins has had two stints in charge of the Sky Blues, first taking the helm of the first team squad in 2012, where he oversaw 33 matches from September to February of 2013.

He won 17 games during that time before departing for the vacant managerial role at Huddersfield Town.

Robins made his return a few years later with Coventry now competing in League Two.

He has overseen their rise from the fourth tier, all the way back up to the Championship and almost led the club back to the Premier League last May before suffering play-off heartbreak to the Hatters at Wembley Stadium.

4 Harry Storer - 43.66%

Storer also enjoyed two stints in charge of Coventry, first taking the reins of the club in 1931.

He was manager up until 1945, before making his return in 1948 for another five-year stint with the Sky Blues.

The former winger oversaw a combined 584 games during his two different stints in charge of the side.

3 Roland Nilsson - 44.19%

Nilsson oversaw a shorter stint in charge of Coventry, managing a total 43 games for the club.

The Swede departed near the end of the 2001-02 campaign, as the club failed to earn promotion straight back to the Premier League after suffering relegation the campaign before.

The Sky Blues finished 11th following Nilsson’s departure and have not been back to the top flight since.

2 Jimmy Hill - 44.33%

Hill managed the club for six years in the 1960’s, overseeing a total of 282 games during his time in charge.

He earned promotion twice with Coventry, leading the club from the third tier to the top flight.

Hill led 125 wins in what was his only managerial role in his coaching career, later going on to become chairman of the club, with his performances good enough to make him the second most successful man to take charge at Coventry.

1 Eric Black - 45.45%

Black just barely oversaw enough games to qualify for this list, taking charge 22 times during his stint at Coventry.

The Scot was manager from January 2004 until May of that year, closing out the 2003-04 campaign.

Black won 10 times, including a 6-1 win over Walsall in his first game at the helm, leading the club to a 12th place finish in what was then called the First Division.

The now 59-year-old only ever managed again in a caretaker capacity, having also worked as an assistant manager to the likes of Steve Bruce, Steve Kean, Barry Ferguson and Rémi Garde.