Coventry City’s stance on potential transfer agreement with Chelsea player becomes clearer

Coventry City will only make a permanent move for Jake Clarke-Salter this summer if Chelsea choose to release the defender from his contract, CoventryLive have revealed.

The Sky Blues are keen on a full-time acquisition for the 24-year-old centre-back, who has spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

However the European champions could opt to trigger an extension in Clarke-Salter’s contract which would see him tied down to the Blues for one more season, where they could either loan him out once more or try and secure a transfer fee.

That is of no interest to Mark Robins though, who will only look to do a deal for Clarke-Salter if he becomes a free agent and Chelsea do not trigger their option.

Clarke-Salter has appeared 28 times in the Championship this season for Coventry, in what is the fifth loan club of his career after Bristol Rovers, Vitesse, Sunderland, and Birmingham City.

Having not featured though in match action since mid-March after hobbling off the pitch against Derby County due to injury, Clarke-Salter may have potentially played his final game for the Sky Blues if the club do not move to bring him in permanently.

The Verdict

Clarke-Salter could definitely do with being released from the shackles at Stamford Bridge considering he is not going to get a chance at Chelsea.

At 24 years old now, it’s time for Clarke-Salter and the Blues to go their separate ways and to let the defender flourish elsewhere.

Coventry are set to face competition for his services this summer as he’s performed reasonably well at Championship level, and it may come down to whatever wages are on offer.

But it will only be happening for Coventry if he’s released from his contract – you cannot imagine Chelsea will want to keep his wage on for another year when they have zero intention of using him.