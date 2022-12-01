Coventry City’s stance on potential QPR approach for Mark Robins becomes clearer

Coventry City will reject any potential approach from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for manager Mark Robins, according to CoventryLive.

As per Football League World’s exclusive earlier in the week, Robins is believed to be a top target amongst the R’s hierarchy to replace Michael Beale, who has re-joined Rangers as their head coach after just five months in charge at Loftus Road.

And since then, TalkSPORT have claimed that Robins, as well as ex-Blackpool manager Neil Critchley, are on their shortlist as they seek to swiftly move on from Beale.

However, it looks like the Hoops will get absolutely nowhere if an approach goes in for Robins’ services.

The Sky Blues are yet to receive contact from the West London outfit, but if they do then it will be firmly batted away, per the report.

Robins has been in charge of Coventry for a second time since 2017, guiding to promotions to both League One and the Championship since returning and has once again consolidated the club in the second tier.

After a tough start to the 2022-23 season, having lost defender Dom Hyam to Blackburn and not having a home stadium to play in for the opening few weeks, Coventry have lost just once in their last 14 matches, including a four-match winning streak before Championship football stopped for the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The Verdict

Coventry have risen from the bottom of the table to 11th position in the Championship thanks to their recent form, and much of that has to go down to Robins’ management.

He’s been at a few teams in the dugout in his career, but Robins really does flourish at the Sky Blues, and he’s created a team for a very little amount of money that is worth so many more times what was paid for it now.

Robins’ work deserves to be lauded and it’s no surprise to see fellow Championship clubs hold a keen interest – ones that probably have more funds to play with.

But Coventry clearly want to keep their man, and if QPR try then it’s probably going to end in failure.