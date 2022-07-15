Coventry City’s stance amid Derby County midfielder links emerges

Coventry City will be determined to get into those play-off spots next season after battling so hard but narrowly missing out in the last campaign.

Mark Robins did well to lead his side to 12th and a top half finish but he will want to improve on that again next time out. That will mean investment over the course of the summer and one player whose name has cropped up and been linked with the Sky Blues is Louie Sibley at Derby.

However, according to a report from Coventry Live, the club are not currently planning to launch a bid for him, even though he is on their shortlist. Coventry are not seemingly in a position to be able to try and tempt the player away from Derby and don’t have endless amounts of cash to throw at him.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Coventry City – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 What Coventry player performed a song with Tom Grennan at Radio 1's Big Weekend earlier this year? Kasey Palmer Gustavo Hamer Viktor Gyokeres Callum O'Hare

It means that for now, a potential move is on hold – and he won’t be being brought in by the club.

Sibley himself would no doubt relish the chance to stay in the Championship. With the Rams having been relegated to League One after a points deduction and some off-field issues, it means that he is now preparing for life in the third tier of English football.

Having played 26 times in the second tier last season with one goal, the 20-year-old is already well-versed in Championship football though and could be a useful option for a club in that division going forward. Having played 30 more times in the campaign before that, he already has 67 second tier showings and seven goals to his name in his career.

For now though, it appears Coventry won’t be the team to give him a chance back in the Championship.

The Verdict

Louie Sibley might only be young and early on in his career but he has already experienced plenty of football with Derby and already has plenty of life lessons to draw upon thanks to the tumultuous time that his club has had as of late.

He’s displayed a maturity beyond his age and would no doubt be a solid addition to most teams in the Championship if they were to make a move for him this summer. Coventry could be a good move because they would no doubt continue to offer him frequent football and allow him to continue his development.

Granted, it might not be as often as he has managed at Derby, but considering his potential and the chance for a bigger resale down the line, it would be a shrewd move nonetheless. The issue is convincing the Rams to sell and finding the money to be able to bring him in too.

Coventry are seemingly aware of how good Sibley can be and would like him but for now, it doesn’t look like anything will materialise, which is a shame for the Sky Blues.