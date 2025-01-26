Coventry City made some shrewd moves during the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Norman Bassette has probably been one of their smarter additions of the previous window, considering he has been a real asset for the Sky Blues at times.

Football League World believes Brighton and Hove Albion have even taken an interest in the forward, but the Seagulls are yet to make a move for him at this point.

Jack Rudoni was one of their other additions of the previous window, with the midfielder making the switch from Huddersfield Town following their relegation to League One.

They may decide to move for a couple of players before the January window closes, but whether they end up doing so remains to be seen.

Frank Lampard will surely be keen to put his stamp on the side - and has arguably earned the right to spend a bit in the transfer market after making a respectable start to life at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But it may not be a high-spending window, despite Doug King's commitment to the club. Below, we take a look at the club's record signing and whether that record could be broken before the deadline passes next month.

Haji Wright is Coventry City's record signing

According to BBC Sport, Coventry broke their record when they signed Haji Wright during the summer of 2023.

They reportedly paid a fee of around £7.7m to lure the player away from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, though that isn't a surprise, considering the player's quality.

Coventry also recruited Ellis Simms during the same window - and both Simms and Wright were real assets during the 2024/25 campaign.

The latter has also shown his class this season, registering seven goals in 17 appearances.

Unfortunately, injury issues have limited his game time this season, but he could be brilliant once again when he returns.

Haji Wright's spell at Coventry City (All competitions) Appearances 67 Goals 26 Assists 9 (As of January 22nd, 2025)

Coventry City are unlikely to break their transfer record during the January window

Considering Marco Rus, Matt Godden and Kasey Palmer were the only players sold for fees during the summer window, and also considering the fact none of them were likely to be sold for a high amount, it seems unlikely that the Sky Blues will fork out on a big-money signing during this window, with financial fair play rules to abide by.

A couple of areas could benefit from being strengthened, with the central midfield area potentially needing an arrival, but Coventry probably won't and definitely shouldn't look to break their transfer record to secure a new addition.

The summer may be the best time to make some more high-profile additions, considering additions made during the next window may have time to settle in before the new season starts, and they will also have time to make signings without needing to worry too much about on-field results.

If they were higher up the table and firmly in the promotion mix, King may have been more willing to spend a high amount.

But with the club remaining in midtable at this stage, it just doesn't seem likely that a big-money, Wright-esque signing will be recruited.