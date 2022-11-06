Coventry City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Despite their slow and disrupted start to the 2022-23 Championship season, Coventry City are proving that they are still here to compete with the big guns of the second tier.

Pitch issues at the Coventry Building Society Arena have forced Mark Robins’ side to play catch up with the rest of the division, but now they are fully in the swing of things and they are constantly climbing the table, and as of now they have all of their big guns fit and available.

Callum O’Hare missed nearly three full months of the season with a hamstring injury but has joined big guns such as Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer and Ben Sheaf to strengthen Robins’ hand before the Championship stops for a month because of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The hierarchy though will be looking beyond that and into the summer soon though, as in January overseas clubs are able to offer contracts to English-based players whose deals expire in June of 2023.

But who at Coventry falls under this bracket? Let’s take a look.

Whilst Coventry’s stars with high value are all tied down for the foreseeable future, there are some regular first-teamers who are not.

The main one, although the club have an option to extend for a further year into 2024, is Fankaty Dabo.

The 27-year-old right-back had appeared in all 14 Championship matches until he suffered a quad injury against Rotherham in late October, but you would imagine that a new long-term deal is in the pipeline beyond the extension that Cov should really be taking up considering he has quality at Championship level.

In a similar situation is vice-captain Kyle McFadzean, who is powering on at the age of 35, soon to be 36 in February.

The veteran centre-back was an ever-present in Cov’s starting 11 this season until the 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek, and if he keeps up the level of performance that he has been putting in then an extra year’s extension is most likely.

One of McFadzean’s defensive partners in Michael Rose is also out of contract in the summer, and whilst he hasn’t started as often as his more experienced counterpart, he definitely has the quality to continue being a Cov player.

And having taken over from Simon Moore in-between the sticks earlier in the season, Ben Wilson is another player likely to be offered an extension in the near future as he continues to impress with his performances.

Of the first-teamers that look less likely to have their time at the club extended, Liam Kelly, who hasn’t made an appearance since last season due to injury but has returned recently in the under-21’s, has to be one of those that may not have much of a future.

Todd Kane is another player who is soon to be out of contract and at risk of being able to depart on a free, whilst Martyn Waghorn may need to start firing in the goals if he is to earn an extension, having netted just once in his seven appearances this season – just one of those though has been from a starting berth.

Like Waghorn, fellow striker Tyler Walker may have to do special things in the second half of the season to earn an extension beyond the summer, whilst German midfielder Marcel Hilßner will certainly be leaving having not played for the club having never made an appearance.

Of the younger first-team players, Josh Eccles could be in line for a new deal after breaking into Mark Robins’ plans this season, whilst the potential of attacker Will Bapaga looks to be waning – he is a regular in the Sky Blues development squad but hasn’t been in a matchday squad this season for the first-team and he could be exiting in the summer.