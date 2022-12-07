Coventry City’s off-field woes continue with latest development

Coventry City have been dealt another off-field blow this afternoon.

The Sky Blues’ manufacturing partnership with kit-maker Hummel has been terminated.

Elite Group, the company that holds the UK rights to sell Hummel kits in the country, has gone into administration, which has caused the termination of this agreement.

The Danish company has initially signed a long-term deal with Coventry in 2021.

This agreement made Hummel the supplier to the Championship club for jerseys until the 2027-28 season.

Financial issues have caused Coventry’s own retail operation to be put on hold, with the club shops at the CBS Arena and West Orchards shopping centre currently not open due to a lack of stock.

The club has announced that they are continuing to liaise with the administrators in order to prioritise orders previously placed by supporters, with Christmas being recognised as the busiest time of year for shoppers.

However, it has been confirmed that it is unlikely Coventry will remain with Hummel beyond this campaign.

“It’s unlikely that we will be able to continue to wear the Hummel brand beyond this season,” said Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy, via Coventry Live.

“We are very disappointed because they have been a massive selling point for us, the Hummel look, the chevrons and everything.

“We are really disappointed with the turn of events.

“Our retail operation since linking with the Hummel brand has increased beyond our wildest dreams.

“Our net income has gone up four fold.

“The club and Hummel have grown the brand together and we’re hugely disappointed that the partnership is to end.

“We had an agreement that mirrored the stadium agreement, and we were a year into a seven year agreement.”

“We are actively looking for both a new kit and retail partner.

“Next season’s kit has already been designed and was about to go into production, so those are the timescales we hit and which the industry operates on to get into production, so we are behind the clock on it.”

This is yet another off-field issue for the club to deal with, following developments regarding their eviction from the CBS Arena, as well the current takeover situation surrounding the ownership of the Sky Blues.

The Verdict

This is a big blow for Coventry as recent kits had become fan favourites.

That income from retail had increased fourfold is also a significant blow to their finances at a time when they can’t really afford it.

Finding a new supplier will now need to be a priority so that the club can have kits for next season.

That Hummel had been making popular kits is a secondary concern, but it is still a bitter pill for supporters to swallow at such a difficult time for the club off the pitch.