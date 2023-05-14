Coventry City manager Mark Robins says Middlesbrough go into the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final as favourites.

The two sides played out a tight 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

In a game of few chances, Boro looked the more threatening, with Chuba Akpom forcing a save from Ben Wilson after he was set up by Riley McGree before Wilson was called upon again to deny Isaiah Jones.

The Sky Blues failed to register a shot on target, but the visitors did have another opportunity in stoppage time when Paddy McNair's corner narrowly went past the post.

It sets up an intriguing contest in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night, with everything still to play for to determine who will reach the final at Wembley.

What did Mark Robins say?

Robins admitted Boro had the better chances in the first leg and said he was disappointed by his side's first half display.

"It was tight," Robins told Coventry Live. "There was very little action between the goalkeepers in both penalty areas. They probably had the two best chances of the game from Chuba Akpom, one saved by Ben (Wilson) when it looped onto the crossbar and the other flashed wide just after half-time.

"We turned over the ball too often in the first half. We spoke to them at half-time about just trying to get a foothold and play a part with the ball really because we didn’t do enough of that in the first half.

"In the second half, we came onto them and did better and had a 15-20 minute when we pinned them in a little bit."

The 53-year-old heaped the pressure on Boro ahead of the midweek meeting, claiming that they are now favourites.

"We will look at it again, the third time we will play them in just over a week, on Wednesday, but we are in it and that’s the big thing," Robins said.

"I said to the players in there ‘we are in it’ and we’ve still got a chance and this is how you’ve got to work to get to a Wembley final anyway. But they (Boro) are the favourites now and rightly so. I think they are favourites to win it anyway.

"They have a good squad of players, their bench has obviously got stronger today, and potentially gets stronger, or the team gets stronger, on Wednesday (with players coming back from injury).

"We know it’s tough but we are in there shouting but let’s see how we recover. It’s a big thing for us to recover, recover right, and we will endeavour to do that and go again on Wednesday. It is a decent position to be in going into the game on Wednesday.

"Let’s see, but they’ve got the stronger squad which is why they are the favourites to go up, I suppose."

Will Coventry City beat Middlesbrough?

Robins is right that Boro will be favourites going into the second leg.

But as he points out, his side are very much still in the game and as they proved in their final day draw at the Riverside Stadium, they are more than capable of causing problems for Michael Carrick's men.

The Sky Blues have now lost just one of their last 18 games and have an excellent defensive record, while the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer will always pose a threat.

It will be tough on Wednesday night, but the pressure is now on Boro and Coventry could use that to their advantage.