Coventry City’s Mark Robins explains reasoning behind Matt Godden selection decision v Burnley

Coventry City have been in better form of late having picked up six points in their last four games.

However, they knew they would have a tough game on their hands yesterday as they welcomed Burnley.

Therefore, it may have been a shock to some to see this season’s joint top scorer Matt Godden dropped from the starting line-up for just the second time so far this season.

Tyler Walker took his place in the starting 11 although it wasn’t until Godden came on in the 60th minute that the Sky Blues managed to show something going forward.

However, when asked if dropping the striker was to do with fitness, Mark Robins confirmed this was the case as he told Coventry Live: “Yes, yes, absolutely, the history and what I am seeing. So obviously what Burnley have in their team and at their disposal.

“Obviously you try to do something a little bit different and I think it’s been difficult for Tyler because he’s played two games this season, one against Norwich and one against Burnley, they are tough games, but that’s how it’s fallen.

“And then you look at the changes that we made and it did make a difference and gave us a little bit of a lift, but that was the circumstances of the game.”

Are you a true Coventry City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Gary McSheffrey from the first time? Academy graduate Doncaster Rovers Birmingham City Exeter City

The Verdict:

Matt Godden is a great player and given he has scored three goals in a struggling Coventry side this season, he will likely have a big part to play in the campaign going ahead.

Therefore, you can understand why Mark Robins chose this was the right game to drop him out of the starting line-up for.

The striker has struggled with fitness and injuries in the past and given the Clarets are a fit side, Godden would be expected to do a lot to keep up with them and in doing so, he could’ve caused himself an issue.

Coventry need to pick up some results so it makes sense that players like Godden will be saved to make sure he can play maximum minutes against a team that’s potentially more beatable in the league.