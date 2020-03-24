Coventry City’s Jodi Jones reveals favourite footballing moment

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones has revealed that he is favourite footballing moment of his career to date was signing a new deal with the club earlier this year.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Sky Blues from Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016, has seen his progress halted in the past two seasons by injury.

After making a superb start to the 2017/18 campaign in League Two in which he provided 11 direct goal contributions in 19 appearances, Jones suffered ligament damage in his knee which resulted in him being forced to watch on from the sidelines as his side achieved promotion to the third-tier.

Although the winger briefly made a return to action last season, he picked up another serious knee injury which ruled him out of action for over a year.

Whilst Jones has made two appearances for Coventry’s senior side during the current campaign, he is still working on building up his fitness following what has been a tough period in his career.

Despite the winger’s injury woes, the Sky Blues opted to hand him a new one-year deal last month which will keep him at the club until June 2021.

After a supporter asked Jones on Twitter what his favourite footballing moment of his career was, the winger posted: “Earning a new contract after two years out with injuries.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how tough the past two years have been for Jones, it is hardly surprising that he has admitted that getting into a position to earn a new deal at Coventry is his best achievement.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, the winger will be hoping to help the Sky Blues achieve promotion to the Championship by featuring in their remaining league fixtures when the season resumes.

Currently top of the League One standings, Coventry boast a five-point advantage over nearest rivals Rotherham United and thus will be confident in their ability to get over the winning line later this year.

Providing that he is given the opportunity to prove himself by manager Mark Robins, there is no reason why Jones cannot go on to produce some positive displays between now and the end of the campaign.