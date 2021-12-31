Coventry City’s January transfer window plans become clearer after Mark Robins comments

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has warned fans not to get their hopes up over January signings.

The midfield pair of Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare are the most likely players to become transfer targets, if the club is to sell anyone next month.

However, Robins has calmed fans’ worries by suggesting it will take an appropriate bid to prise either of these players away from the club in this window.

“If we can keep the players that we have together then that’s success at the moment,” said Robins, via Coventry Telegraph.

“All things have to be considered but you have to have a buyer and interest, and it has to be interest at the right level, and that won’t necessarily cut it at the moment.

Robins didn’t go so far as to say the players were categorically not for sale. However, it will take an offer they simply can’t afford to refuse to consider selling at the moment.

“You have to sell for the right money and you have to buy right, and then work with them in the meantime to improve players and get results. And if someone comes along then obviously there’s a consideration. But clearly that isn’t the case,” Robins continued.

“I don’t think people need to worry about that. I don’t think we will be doing anything, certainly there’s no indication that may happen or that a bid may come in.”

Coventry City find themselves 10th in the Championship table going into 2022. The Sky Blues suffered defeat in their final game of the calendar year, a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall.

A Tom Bradshaw finish in the 79th minute proved decisive as Coventry continued their winless run.

Robins’ side are now six games without a win in the Championship.

Coventry begin the New Year with an FA Cup tie at home to Derby County, who are bottom of the Championship table.

The Verdict

Robins sounded realistic about the transfer market.

It can be a difficult window to manoeuvre in, so keeping expectations low is the smart thing to do.

Robins was also realistic about the financial viability of the club due to the impact of the pandemic, which is why he wasn’t too optimistic about any incomings next month.

Coventry do have some games in hand on the sides in the playoff places and are still in that fight going into the second half of the season, despite recent poor form. There is still a lot to play for going into 2022 for Coventry City.