Highlights Callum O'Hare was the highest-paid player for Coventry City in the 2020/21 season, earning £10,000 a week. He had a successful debut Championship campaign, contributing five goals and eight assists.

Martyn Waghorn held the title of the highest-paid player in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, earning £10,385 per week. Despite his high earnings, he only managed one goal and two assists in the 2021/22 season.

Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are currently the highest-paid players at Coventry City, both earning a salary of £25,000 a week. In comparison, other notable players like Callum O'Hare, Kasey Palmer, and Jay Dasilva earn £10,000 a week.

Last season Mark Robins' Coventry City experienced play-off final heartbreak, as they were defeated by Luton Town in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

The Sky Blues are in top-six contention once more and will hope that their 2022/23 play-off experience can help see them over the line into the play-off positions and, hopefully, up to the Premier League.

Robins' men have been a side very much on the up in recent years, having earned promotion from League Two to League One in 2018, and a subsequent promotion from the third tier to the Championship in 2020, but who are the Sky Blues' highest paid players from the last four seasons?

Using salary estimates from Capology, FLW takes a look.

2020/21 - Callum O'Hare

O'Hare originally joined the Sky Blues on loan from Aston Villa ahead of the 2019/20 season, before permanently joining Robins' men in summer 2020.

The 2020/21 season witnessed O'Hare and co. finish 16th in the Championship and 12 points clear of danger in their first second tier season since relegation at the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

Callum O'Hare Championship stats 2021/22, according to FotMob Appearances 45 Starts 43 Goals 5 Expected Goals (xG) 10.3 Assists 8 Expected Assists (xA) 7.10

During 2020/21, the former Villa man contributed five goals and eight assists, which is a very respectable return, especially considering it was his first Championship campaign at the Sky Blues, while Caplogy estimates the ace was earning £10,000 a week that season.

O'Hare continues to be a key part of Robins' team and could prove to be the creative spark that guides his club to the Championship play-offs for a second consecutive season.

2021/22 - Martyn Waghorn

Now of League One high-flyers Derby County, the striker played for the Sky Blues from 2021 to 2023, barring a loan spell at Huddersfield Town in the second half of the 2022/23 Championship season.

The Sky Blues finished 12th at the end of the 2021/22 Championship season, building on their previous finish of 16th, and continuing their upwards trajectory under Robins.

Waghorn only managed to provide his club with one goal and two assists in 27 Championship appearances and 11 starts, but he was the club's highest earner as per Capology's estimate, earning a wage of £10,385.

2022/23 - Martyn Waghorn

As per Capology estimates, the former Leicester City man remained the Sky Blues' highest paid permanent player during the 2022/23 campaign, still thought to be earning £10,385 per week.

However, Luke McNally, who was on loan at Robins' side from 2022/23 Championship title winners Burnley at the time, was earning an estimated weekly salary of £17,115 per week - though it is unclear how much of that Coventry were paying.

2023/24 - Haji Wright and Ellis Simms

Perhaps one of the most burning questions Sky Blues fans have is wondering who their club's highest-paid player is, and as per Capology estimates, in terms of those on permanent deals, the answer is Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

Capology estimate that the Sky Blues player with the highest weekly salary this campaign is Luis Binks, on loan from Italian Serie A side Bologna, and earning £30,000 a week but the Sky Blues may only be paying a chunk of that.

Fellow summer signings Wright and Simms joined Robins' men on a permanent basis, unlike Binks, with Capology estimating that the attacking duo both earn a salary of £25,000 a week.

Interestingly, according to Capology estimates, there is a sizeable gap between the salaries of Wright and Simms and the Sky Blues' next highest earners - with O'Hare, Kasey Palmer, and Jay Dasilva, all estimated to be earning £10,000 a week.