Coventry City have had some excellent strikers at the club over the years.

From the club's glory days under Jimmy Hill and the 1987 FA Cup victory, to more recent achievements under Mark Robins, good strikers have been a central part of the Sky Blues' success.

Viktor Gyokeres was the latest striker to star in the Midlands, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions last season to help Coventry to the Championship play-off final before his departure to Sporting Lisbon this summer for close to £20 million, the highest transfer fee the club have ever received for a player.

New club-record signing Haji Wright and fellow new addition Ellis Simms will be hoping to fill Gyokeres' shoes this season, but as the duo settle in to life with the Sky Blues, we looked back at some of the club's best strikers from the past.

FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has ranked the 12 greatest strikers to have played for the club in the last 30 years.

12 Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey was born in Coventry and he progressed through the academy to establish himself in the first team of his boyhood club, scoring 53 goals in 162 games before joining Birmingham City in 2006.

The 41-year-old returned to the club four years later, but it was a disappointing second spell for McSheffrey as the Sky Blues were relegated from the Championship in 2012.

After scoring 19 goals in 119 appearances, McSheffrey's contract was cancelled in September 2013 and he went on to have stints with Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Eastleigh, Grimsby Town, Frickley Athletic and Rossington Main.

McSheffrey was appointed manager of Doncaster in December 2021, but he was unable to prevent the club's relegation to League Two and he was sacked in October with the club struggling in the fourth tier.

11 Marc McNulty

After a prolific spell in his native Scotland with Livingston, McNulty moved south of the border to join Sheffield United in May 2014.

It did not work out for McNulty at Bramall Lane and he spent time on loan at Portsmouth and Bradford City before making the switch to Coventry in May 2017.

McNulty thrived in the Midlands, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at the club as the Sky Blues were promoted from League Two via the play-offs.

His form earned him a move to the Championship with Reading in July 2018, but he struggled for game time with the Royals and was loaned out to Hibernian, Sunderland and Dundee United.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Orange County SC in the United States.

10 Micky Quinn

Quinn enjoyed successful stints with Wigan Athletic, Stockport County, Oldham Athletic, Portsmouth and Newcaslte United before joining Coventry in 1992.

He made an explosive start to life with the Sky Blues and his record of 13 goal involvements in his first 10 games is a Premier League record, which was matched by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in 2020.

Quinn was considered for an England call-up during his time at the club, but he was dropped early in the 1994-95 season after a fall out with manager Phil Neal before being pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Dion Dublin.

The 61-year-old was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle and Watford before being released in 1995, departing having scored 25 goals in 64 games for the Sky Blues.

9 Matty Godden

Godden joined Coventry from Peterborough United in August 2019 and he scored 15 goals in all competitions in his first season at the club to help the Sky Blues to the League One title.

The 32-year-old has remained an integral part of Robins' side in the Championship, scoring eight goals in 33 games as his side reached the play-off final last season.

Godden was linked with Derby County, Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers this summer, but he put pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract with the Sky Blues in August and after an excellent start to the season, it looks as though he could be the man to replace Gyokeres' goals.

8 Callum Wilson

Wilson came through the Coventry academy and after loan spells with Kettering Town and Tamworth, he established himself in the first team.

He enjoyed a prolific campaign during the 2013-14 season, scoring 22 goals and finishing as League One's third-top scorer, while also being named in the division's PFA Team of the Year.

Wilson joined Bournemouth for a fee believed to be worth more than £3 million in July 2014 and after helping the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club, he became a regular scorer in the top flight, earning his first call up to the England squad in November 2018.

The 31-year-old made the move to Newcastle United for £20 million in September 2020 and he is likely to feature in the Champions League for the Magpies this season.

7 Marlon King

King spent time with the likes of Gillingham, Nottingham Forest, Watford and Wigan Athletic before joining Coventry in September 2010.

He finished as the Sky Blues' top scorer with 13 goals in the 2010-11 season as they finished 18th in the Championship, while he was also named as the club's Player of the Year.

King left Coventry in controversial circumstances, joining Midlands rivals Birmingham City in June 2011 despite having verbally agreed a new deal with the Sky Blues.

The 43-year-old made the move to Sheffield United in September 2013 after his release by Birmingham, but he departed Bramall Lane just three months later and that would prove to be the end of his playing career.

6 Peter Ndlovu

Ndlovu began his career with Highlanders in his native Zimbabwe before joining Coventry in July 1991 after originally being spotted by FA Cup-winning manager John Sillett.

He quickly established himself as a fans favourite and enjoyed a successful six-year spell at the club, scoring scoring 38 goals in 178 games for the Sky Blues.

Ndlovu joined Birmingham in July 1997 and he went on to have stints with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

5 Noel Whelan

After coming through the academy at boyhood club Leeds United, Whelan made the move to Coventry in December 1995.

Whelan performed well both in midfield and up front for the Sky Blues, scoring 34 goals in 142 appearances for the club.

The 48-year-old joined Middlesbrough in August 2000, but he struggled to find his form after his departure from Coventry and failed to nail down a regular place in the team at the Riverside Stadium.

Whelan had spells with a number of clubs including Crystal Palace, Millwall, Derby County, Aberdeen, Boston United, Livingston, Dunfermline Athletic, Harrogate Town and Darlington, hanging up his boots in 2010.

4 Darren Huckerby

Huckerby featured in the same Coventry team as Whelan after joining the Sky Blues in 1996 from Newcastle.

He formed an excellent partnership with Dublin, receiving a call up to the England B team.

After scoring 29 goals in 103 games for the club, Huckerby departed for Leeds United in 1999 and he went on to play for Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and San Jose Earthquakes, with the most notable period of his career coming at Carrow Road.

3 Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres arrived at the Coventry Building Society Arena initially on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer.

The Swede became one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship during his time with the Sky Blues and his prolific form helped Robins' men reach the play-off final last season, where they were beaten by Luton Town on penalties.

Robins was able to reinvest the significant fee the club received for Gyokeres this summer, bringing in Wright and Simms to help provide the firepower that has been lost with the 25-year-old's departure, but there is no doubt he is a huge loss and will be missed this season.

2 Robbie Keane

Keane played for Coventry in the early stages of his illustrious career, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1999 for just under £6 million, which was a British record fee for a teenager.

He scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for the Sky Blues in his only season at the club, departing to join Italian giants Inter Milan for £13 million in 2000.

Keane went on to spend time with Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham United, LA Galaxy, Aston Villa and ATK, as well as captaining the Republic of Ireland and becoming his country's all-time top goalscorer.

Keane had a spell as player-manager of ATK in 2018 and after stints as a coach with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United, he took over as manager of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in June.

1 Dion Dublin

Dublin joined Coventry from Manchester United in 1994 for a then club-record fee of £2 million.

He certainly repaid the Sky Blues' investment in him as he became one of the top strikers in the Premier League, scoring 63 goals in 152 appearances for the club, earning his first England cap in February 1998.

Dublin left Coventry for Aston Villa in 1998 and he went on to have spells with Millwall, Leicester City, Celtic and Norwich before retiring in 2008.

The 54-year-old is currently a club director at League One side Cambridge United, the club where he started his career, while he also regularly does punditry and presents BBC one show Homes Under The Hammer.