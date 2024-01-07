Highlights Coventry City have turned their season around and are only three points off the play-off positions in the Championship.

The team had a difficult summer with key players leaving, but they made several signings to strengthen the squad.

Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has been a standout signing, with six goals and two assists in his last 10 appearances.

After a poor start to the season where they only won one of their opening eight Championship games, Coventry City have now picked up.

They currently sit in eighth position in the Championship, and only three points off of the play-off positions after going on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Manager Mark Robins has appeared to have rectified what looked like a play-off hangover, after his side missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after losing the play-off final to Luton Town on penalties, following a 1-1 draw.

A difficult summer for Coventry

Due to this, it became a very busy summer for Robins and the recruitment team, with both of last season’s stars for Coventry departing. Energetic midfielder Gustavo Hamer left for Premier League newboys Sheffield United for £15 million, whilst powerful striker Viktor Gyokeres left for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon for £20 million.

These departures, along with those of Michael Rose, Fankaty Dabo and Sean Maguire, left the Sky Blues’ squad light in some areas.

Coventry would go on to make 11 signings, including breaking their club record fee by signing striker Haji Wright from Antalyaspor.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto showing his worth

But one signing that appears to have gone under the radar is that of Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Sakamoto made the move to England from KV Oostende in the Belgian top flight, where he had spent the last year-and-a-half. He initially spent the second half of the 21/22 campaign on loan there from Cerezo Osaka in his homeland of Japan, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2022.

Last season, he would go on to make 32 appearances in all competitions as Oostende were relegated from the first division after ten years in the top flight.

This allowed Coventry to swoop in and bring Sakamoto to the Midlands, with the move a gamble at the time due to the fact he had not played in England at all in his career beforehand, and he was also part of a team that had been recently been relegated.

Sakamoto also cost a lot for a gamble in the Championship, with the Sky Blues forking out £1.2 million for his services, tying him down to a three-year-deal.

But in this first half of the season, Sakamoto has made this signing look like a masterstroke.

Predominantly playing on the right-hand side for Coventry, he has been a versatile option for Robins so far, with his brilliant dribbling ability causing Championship defences many problems already this season.

In 22 Championship appearances, Sakamoto has six goals and two assists to his name, all of which have come in his last 10 appearances in the Championship - which is particularly impressive as he failed to score for Oostende last season.

He has in particular seen an eye for goal recently - with five of his six goals coming in the last four games - with braces in the 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough and the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. His two assists also came within the space of three games in December, in a 2-0 win over Birmingham and the impressive 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

What initially looked like a gamble now really seems to be paying off for the Sky Blues.