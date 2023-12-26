Highlights Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after a play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Sky Blues were competing in League Two as recently as 2018, but almost clinched a top flight return in 2023.

A play-off final defeat on penalties to Luton Town consigned the club to another year in the second tier.

A busy summer transfer window saw a number of major changes to the first team squad at the CBS Arena, with Mark Robins hoping to build a side capable of going one step further in their bid for promotion in 2024.

The first half of the season hasn’t quite been as competitive as the end of the previous campaign, but there is still reason for optimism that another top six finish can be achieved.

Perhaps some of these famous faces will be seen at the CBS Arena in 2024 to cheer on the team as they aim for another place in the play-off spots…

Tom Grennan

The singer-songwriter is a well known Coventry supporter, and was even once an aspiring footballer in his own right.

The 28-year-old has risen to popularity in recent years following the successful release of his first three albums.

He has referenced his support for the Sky Blues on multiple occasions in the past on social media, and has even appeared in the charity event Soccer Aid a number of times.

Christian Horner

Christian Horner enjoyed a successful 2023, with his Red Bull F1 team comfortably winning both world championships in dominant fashion.

However, he would have been disappointed last May when the Sky Blues lost their play-off final to Luton.

The 50-year-old is a big Coventry fan, and has mentioned his support of the club during F1 broadcasts in the past.

He once attempted to convince Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne to sign for the club during a pre-race grid walk.

Eddie Jordan

Another famous figure in the world of Formula 1 that’s a Coventry fan is Eddie Jordan.

The 75-year-old was once linked with a potential stake in Manchester United, but his personal interests lie at the CBS Arena and not Old Trafford.

Jordan currently hosts a podcast with David Coulthard called Formula For Success, but he is a former F1 team owner.

The Irishman was the founder of Jordan F1, which he sold in 2005, going on to become a pundit and broadcaster within the sport instead.

Richard Keys

Back to the world of football, former host of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage Richard Keys is a well known Sky Blues supporter.

Keys currently works in Qatar with Bein following his controversial exit from Sky in 2011.

The 66-year-old also produces a weekly blog, which often references his beloved Coventry.

The broadcaster has also worked for the likes of TV-am, Talksport and Al Jazeera in a lengthy career on radio and television.

Brian McFadden

McFadden’s connection to Coventry is rooted in family reasons, having grown a fondness for the club as a teenager.

The Westlife singer admitted in an interview that he is a fan of the Sky Blues, despite having initially grown up as a Man United supporter.

The Irishman may even be seen at the CBS Arena in the second half of the season to cheer on Robins’ side in their bid to gain Premier League promotion.

"When I was a teenager Coventry became my other love,” revealed McFadden, via Coventry Live.

"Had family connections.

"Still love Cov!"