Highlights Coventry City's 2023/24 season has been disappointing compared to their previous campaign, with key players leaving and poor results.

The club made several signings in the summer, but they have struggled near the relegation places in the Championship table.

The team's potential lineup after the January transfer window includes promising players who could improve their performance, like goalkeeper Brad Collins and forward Haji Wright.

What a contrast the 2023/24 season has been so far for Coventry City, compared to the previous campaign.

It may only have been about six months since the Sky Blues' devastating loss to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final, and the heroic run made my Mark Robins' side to get there, but a lot has changed. Unfortunately, it's mostly all been for worse.

The two players who had direct involvement in the club's only goal at Wembley - Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer - both left Coventry in the summer to pursue new adventures. Hamer did end up going to the Premier League, despite the play-off final loss, joining newly promoted Sheffield United for £15 million. Gyokeres went down a different avenue, making the move to Sporting Lisbon for just over £20 million, including add-ons.

Some of that money was used in the summer to reinforce the squad, but their position near the relegation places in the Championship table would suggest that the expenses weren't spent too wisely.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

With January around the corner, the club will have another chance to try and bring in some more talent; although it sounds like Robins might have some work to do convincing the ownership, according to the Coventry Telegraph. But, if all goes well, this is what City's team could ideally look like by the end of the January transfer window.

GK: Brad Collins

The 26-year-old, who was bought in the summer from Barnsley, has finally had a run of games to show that he should be the starting keeper for Coventry.

His recent performances provide a pretty compelling argument for his case.

RB: Milan Van Ewijk

You're probably going to notice a theme here; that a lot of the Coventry starting lineup is made up of players that were purchased in the summer. You could make an argument either way for this being a good or bad thing, but the Dutch full-back has certainly shown his worth since arriving.

CB: Nathaniel Adjei

The first new addition to the Coventry team. Adjei has been linked with many top Championship clubs, thus proving his worth. Alan Nixon, via Patreon, claimed that the Sky Blues had joined the race to sign the Ghanaian. He added that a: "hefty fee," would need to be paid, with his current club, Hammerby IF, looking for £3 million.

The Sun believe that the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Preston North End are also pursuing the 21-year-old's signature.

CB: Liam Kitching

A £4 million price tag, as per the Barnsley Chronicle, means that it'll be hard for the manager to not have the 24-year-old as a part of his long-term vision. Kitching's start to life with the Sky Blues was inconsistent, both in performances and game time, but his recent form has put any concerns to bed.

LB: Jake Bidwell

Bidwell is another player who is benefitting from the recent change in formation.

Since the game against Stoke City, he has played every minute of the side's league matches.

CDM: Ben Sheaf

The captain has further proven himself to be exactly that, leading by example when others around him haven't been up to the level.

Sheaf has certainly been one of, if not, the most consistent players in the squad, in this campaign.

CDM: Josh Eccles

One of the other players that you could chuck into the conversation of the best performers would be Eccles.

Holding midfield is not an area they need to strengthen.

RM: Tatsuhiro Sakakmoto

You can very easily argue that the decision about who should occupy this position could be like flipping a coin between Sakamoto and his fellow summer arrival, Yasin Ayari.

But the Japanese winger just edges it because of his recent run of good performances.

AM: Joao Mendes

Of course, one of the big problems for Coventry has been finishing chances. All three of their top scorers have underachieved on their expected goals, as per Sofascore. But they've also not had somebody who's been consistently performing just behind the forwards; Mendes could be the solution.

Ahead of this weekend's games, the Portuguese attacking midfielder was sixth in the Liga Primeira for chance-creating carries, according to The Analyst. He's also producing just under two open play chances per 90 minutes played, as well as 0.62 goals per 90. For comparison, Haji Wright is the closest player to him, with 0.42 goals per 90.

The 29-year-old would add a different attacking element to this side; one that has been sorely needed this season.

LM: Couhaib Driouech

Like Mendes, the 21-year-old Moroccan winger offerd something that Coventry haven't had this season. He's dangerous when he's running at players, producing 24 chance-creating carries in the first 12 games of the 2023/24 Eredivisie campaign; four of those ended in a goal or assist.

He can also play on either wing, which would further add to City's versatility up top. Having the likes of Driouech would take defenders' attention away from the rest of the forwards, opening up more opportunities for them.

ST: Haji Wright

Despite his underperformance in front of goal, the American's recent performances in the last few weeks have been much more encouraging.

He's scored three goals in the last five matches, so there's still hope to cling on to for Sky Blues fans when it comes to striker purchases from the summer.