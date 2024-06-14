Highlights Coventry City offers the cheapest adult season tickets in the Championship at just £250.

Season tickets have gone on sale at every Championship club and Coventry City have the cheapest adult season tickets on offer across the division, according to Birmingham World.

Great excitement surrounds the Sky Blues after a season which saw them come within a penalty shoot-out of the FA Cup final after staging a memorable comeback in the semi-final against Manchester United, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to draw 3-3 in normal time before losing on penalties.

Having lost the play-off final at Wembley against Luton a year ago, Coventry fell short of the top six last term, finishing ninth in the Championship, nine points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich.

But there's no shortage of optimism surrounding Mark Robins' team, with the club setting a new record for season ticket sales this week, after choosing to freeze the prices for the upcoming season.

Coventry have cheapest adult season ticket in the Championship

And fans heading to the CBS Arena for the upcoming campaign can pick up the cheapest season ticket in the division, coming in at a very modest £250 for an adult in the family zone - which, according to Coventry's official website, is almost sold out.

In the same area, a season ticket for an Under-14 is £50, while a season ticket for an Under-18 comes in at £100.

The least expensive adult season ticket at Coventry is just marginally cheaper than at QPR, where the most affordable option for an adult costs £252.

At £294, Preston North End are the only other club with an adult season ticket available for less than £300.

Cardiff City and Championship newcomers Oxford United follow at £304 and £329, while the cheapest season tickets for adults at Hull City and Stoke City cost £342 and £344 respectively.

Among the three clubs relegated from the Premier League, the most affordable adult season ticket can be found at Burnley at a cost of £352, while Luton Town charge £470 and Sheffield United £513.

Oxford have the cheapest season tickets of the newly promoted sides, with Derby County and Portsmouth charging £399 and £455 respectively.

The cost of the cheapest adult season ticket at Middlesbrough, meanwhile, is the highest in the Championship at a steep £574.

Cheapest adult season tickets in the Championship, per Birmingham World Team Cost Coventry City £250 QPR £252 Preston North End £294 Cardiff City £304 Oxford United £329 Hull City £342 Stoke City £344 Burnley £352 Swansea City £359 Bristol City £390 Derby County £399 West Bromwich Albion £399 Watford £402 Plymouth Argyle £405 Blackburn Rovers £429 Leeds United £434 Sunderland £440 Millwall £441 Portsmouth £455 Luton Town £470 Sheffield United £513 Norwich City £545 Sheffield Wednesday £560 Middlesbrough £574

Coventry set new season ticket sales record

Coventry revealed on Wednesday that over 20,000 season tickets have already been sold, a new record surpassing the total figure of 19,424 from last season and a significant increase from the 13,000 sold in the previous campaign, which saw them reach the play-off final at Wembley.

“We are delighted to announce the record sales of season tickets, as we smash through the 20,000 mark," executive Chairman and owner Doug King told the club's website.

“With just over two months to go before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, it is a tremendous achievement and one that is testament to the supporters and the upward trajectory of this great football club.

“There is still time for fans to be part of it, be at the Coventry Building Society Arena to support the team and to create the fantastic atmosphere that we have all loved – make sure you do not miss out!"