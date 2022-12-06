Coventry City’s chances of playing at Championship rivals stadium outlined amid dispute

Coventry City will not be returning to St Andrew’s to share with Birmingham City this season, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The Sky Blues previously played at this stadium between 2019 and 2021 after failing to reach an agreement to stay at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group purchased the CBS Arena last month despite a late effort from new owner Doug King to outbid the former Newcastle United owner.

Ahead of Coventry’s return to Championship action, they have been issued with an eviction notice by the Frasers Group who believe that the club has no continuing right to use the ground unless they are willing to agree to a new licence.

Whereas Coventry’s current licence runs until 2031, the proposed licence set out by the new CBS Arena owners will expire in May 2023.

A FA Youth Cup game involving the Sky Blues had to be played at Leamington Town FC last weekend after club officials were informed that they must return keys and access cards.

Although Coventry’s trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading is set to go ahead, there are doubts regarding whether their scheduled showdown with Swansea City on December 17th at the CBS Arena will be played.

The Verdict

When you consider that Birmingham are currently undergoing work to repair St Andrew’s, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that they will not be sharing the ground with Coventry again.

If the Sky Blues do have to move away from the CBS Arena in order to fulfil their remaining league fixtures, they could potentially play at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Earlier this year, a report from The Telegraph revealed that Coventry were exploring the option of sharing the stadium with the aforementioned League Two outfit.

Coventry’s supporters will be hoping that this latest stadium dispute is resolved relatively quickly as their side have recently produced a number of impressive performances in the Championship.

As a result of a run of four consecutive victories, the Sky Blues are now only two points adrift of the play-off places.

