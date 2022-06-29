Coventry City’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Coventry City have got some top players in their squad so what would a potential Sky Blues 5-a-side team look like if it was ever put together?

The club had a fine season last year as they were involved in the play-off race for much of the campaign in the second tier and, though they ultimately fell short, they can be very pleased with the work that they did over the course of the campaign.

They’ll be looking to build on that, then, by adding to their squad this summer and by also keeping their current key players, with several of them pushing for a place in our theoretical 5-a-side team.

Indeed, with that in mind, these are the players we’ve picked:

At both ends of the pitch the picks are relatively straight-forward, with Simon Moore in goal and Viktor Gyokeres leading the line but in midfield and defence there are many players who could make a case to feature.

In defence, we’ve eventually gone with Dom Hyam whilst in midfield the balance that Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer would give in terms of defence and attack would probably suit a 5-a-side team well.

Indeed, it might not have the most width in the world but then width on a 5-a-side pitch isn’t always the most important, and you instead need energy and creativity to keep up the high intensity of a game and to get yourself out of tight spaces.

We think this line-up ticks plenty of boxes, then, to make a successful 5-a-side team.

