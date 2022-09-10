Coventry City’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – But what are they up to now?

Coventry City have a rich history in English football and appear to be on their way back to former glory under Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues have had some very talented players on their books over the years, with some particularly expert in the goalscoring department.

Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres have produced amazing moments in the last few seasons in the club’s rapid rise from League Two, and they may take inspiration from some of the club’s all-time record goalscorers.

Deadly striker turned TV presenter Dion Dublin is one of the modern names on the list alongside current Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

Sky Blues manager Mark Robins was a striker in his playing career but never turned out for Coventry City.

Callum Wilson, Clinton Morrison and Leon Best have led the line effectively in years gone by, but without supplying the years of service to make the list.

Here, we have taken a look at Coventry’s all-time top ten goalscorers and what they are up to now…