Highlights Coventry City made several strong player signings in the summer transfer window, thanks to the money earned from player sales.

Some of Coventry City's past transfer history has been questionable, with odd signings that didn't work out well.

The club's weirdest signings include players who had very short stints, players who didn't live up to expectations, and even a player who pursued a career in YouTube after retiring from football.

Coventry City were able to bring in a fair few players in the summer transfer window.

Thanks to the money that was earned from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, City were able to bring in a strong level of reinforcements this summer. Below is the list of all the summer acquisitions that the Skyblues made.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Although not all of these moves have gone well, immediately, you can understand the logic behind the moves, in terms of a certain player or requirement at a certain position.

As Coventry fans will be well aware of, the same cannot be said for all of their transfer history.

We asked FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood to put together a list of the most odd signings that his beloved club have ever made; and here it is. These are Coventry City's 8 weirdest ever signings.

8 Tayo Adaramola

The Crystal Palace loanee joined the club just before the start of the last Championship season. His debut for the club came a matter of weeks after his arrival to the Coventry Building Society Arena. That game was a 4-1 loss to Bristol City in which Adaramola was subbed just after the 60-minute mark.

Not only was this his first game for Coventry, but it was also his last. He never wore a Skyblue shirt again, and five weeks later the 19-year-old was back playing in the Premier League 2 for Palace's under-21s.

7 David Meyler

The Irish midfielder was into his 12th year of professional football when he made a short-term move to Coventry on the last day of the 2019 January transfer window.

In the small amount of months that Meyler was with the club, he only made five appearances. His last match as a professional footballer was actually for City.

When most footballers retire, they often go into coaching or punditry, whether it be on radio or TV. Meyler went down the media route, but not the traditional one.

The Irishman's income was coming from producing FIFA-related YouTube videos. He's since stopped posting and removed all the content from his channel, but he's still got 330,000 subscribers to his channel.

6 Marcel Hilsner

The move to acquire Hilsner is the first on the list to truly make the fans scratch their heads. The majority of the football that he'd played up until signing for the club was in the German third division. He had made one appearance for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga back in 2015.

Nobody knew who he was, and he continued to play like a German third division player when he joined.

He never made a proper first team appearance for the club, and was loaned out to FSV Zwickau and Oldham Athletic. He scored once for Oldham, who would end up getting relegated that season.

The German was released in January of this year, and is currently with BSG Chemie Leipzig- an amateur German side.

5 Yakubu

He's a bit of a cult hero among footballing fans. No matter what club you supported, if you were aware of English football in the late 2000s and early 2010s you'd likely be aware of the beast that was Yakubu.

He's most known for his time with Everton and Portsmouth; not so much Coventry. For some context, he joined Pompey (his first English club) in 2003 for £3.4 million; he arrived in Coventry, at the age of 34, in 2017- 14 years after his debut in English football.

He wasn't the player that most fans knew him to be. The Nigerian only played a few league games for the club, and he didn't score in that time.

One thing that City fans will remember him for is when he tore his hamstring and didn't move for around 20 minutes.

4 Rory Donnelly

If you thought Adaramola's time in Coventry was short-lived, that was nothing compared to Donnelly's tenure.

The Northern Irishman was bought by Swansea City, from Cliftonville FC, for £100,000 in January 2012. After two years with the club, it was decided that a loan move for the striker was needed.

He joined City on 31st January 2014. He trained with the club for the first time a day or two after the move was sealed, and then, on 4th February, he returned to Swansea City. Donnelly ended up spending another year and a half in the EFL, being loaned out to Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham in that time.

3 Chuba Akpom

Akpom was part of the Middlesbrough squad that was tasked with beating the Skyblues in May to reach the Championship playoff final at Wembley. As all Coventry fans will be aware, Boro weren't able to overcome City and the Skyblues got to Wembley. We can skip over what happened next.

The now eight-figure forward once played for Coventry, but it was an odd dynamic to say the least. He was on loan at the club, but he played and trained with Arsenal's under-21 side, who took priority over his temporary team.

He was only with the club for just over a month before the loan move ended.

2 Joe Cole

The man was such a technician of a footballer. Cole possessed the silkiness of a winger and the ball-striking ability of an attacking midfielder. That might seem like a bit of a back-handed compliment, but ball-striking relates to passing as well as finding the back of the net.

'Imagine if we had someone like Joe Cole,' is a conversation that could well have been had in a pub in Coventry back in the mid-2000s. Well they did.

In October 2015, 12 years after joining Chelsea, Cole made a move to the Skyblues. He was obviously nowhere near the levels that he was once at, but still. Having a player and a character like that, even if they aren't at their peak, is something to get any fan excited; and who could've seen it coming?

1 Robert Jarni

The Robert Jarni debacle remains one of the most legendary stories in English transfer history.

In 1998, Jarni was part of the infamous Croatian side that came third at the '98 World Cup in France. He scored in a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Germany.

He played for Real Betis in the Spanish first division at the time, and had attracted the attention of Spain's football royalty: Real Madrid.

But it was Coventry where he actually ended up, initially. They signed him for £2.6 million. Someone of his ilk, and recent performances, could easily be considered a marquee signing for the club; one where the fans couldn't wait until the first game of the season to see what he was like. That day never came.

Just over 100 hours later, he had signed for Los Blancos in a deal worth £3.4 million. Just like that, Gordon Strachan (the manager at the time) and his team were £800,000 better off than they had been just four days before, and they hadn't sold anyone that had ever made an appearance for the club.

According to talkSPORT, there were suggestions at the time that Betis wouldn't sell the Croatian to Madrid, and that the move to Coventry was a way around that.

Jarni claims that Strachan did actually want the left-back, when asked about the motivations behind the move to the Skyblues.

"After (Strachan signed me at Coventry) we received an offer from Real Madrid and I decided to sign for them instead," said Jarni.

He added that it was a family decision; they didn't want to move to England. Happily for them, they never did.