Highlights Viorel Moldovan and Yakubu arrived with high expectations but failed to make an impact, scoring only one and zero goals respectively for Coventry City.

Freddy Eastwood and Bright Enobakhare struggled to perform consistently, with Eastwood scoring just 10 goals in over 120 games and Enobakhare failing to even feature in the league.

Jay Bothroyd and Oleksandr Yevtushok didn't live up to their early promise, only netting 14 and playing three games respectively before leaving the club.

Coventry City have had some fine players over the years but also some that have really struggled to ever get going.

Like any football club, the Sky Blues have made some eye-catching signings but not every player they have bought has worked out, even if at the time it seemed like reasonable logic.

Here, then, we're taking a look at eight players who unfortunately flopped at the club after their arrival in the transfer window...

Viorel Moldovan

The Romanian forward arrived for a decent fee during the 1997/98 campaign but was unable to make an impact for the Sky Blues - netting just the once in 10 league matches before being shipped off to Fenerbache in the Turkish Super Lig.

Freddy Eastwood

Eastwood joined the Sky Blues during the 2008/09 season from Wolves.

Unfortunately, the striker endured a spell to largely forget with the Midlands club, with him scoring just 10 goals in over 120 games for the Sky Blues - a return he won't have been too pleased about.

He returned to his boyhood club Southend United during the 2011/2012 campaign.

Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd arrived at the club during the summer of 2000 as a promising teenager from Arsenal, naturally carrying some high expectations.

However, the striker only went on to net 14 goals in over 70 games for the Sky Blues before leaving for Italian side Perugia on a free transfer.

We of course saw him back on these shores later in his career, with him enjoying a strong spell at Cardiff City.

Peter Ramage

The centre-back only made four appearances for the Sky Blues after arriving from Indian club Kerala Blasters on a free transfer.

With a CV of playing in both the Premier League and Championship earlier in his career, a lot was expected of Ramage when he moved to Coventry, but ultimately his time at the club was short-lived as he was shipped out to Leyton Orient on loan.

He would eventually see out his career in America with Arizona United.

Yakubu

A good player at Premier League level in his peak, a lot was expected of Yakubu when he arrived at Coventry during the 2016/2017 season.

Fast-forward to the end of that campaign, though, and the Nigerian had only mustered three uninspiring appearances for the Sky Blues before having his contract terminated by the Midlands side.

He never scored a goal for the club in what was a very disappointing spell.

Oleksandr Yevtushok

The Ukrainian international played a total of just three games for the Sky Blues during the 1996/97 season after signing from Dnipro, in what was an ill-fated tenure.

He was eventually cast off to Kaparty back in his homeland after failing to make an impression under the Coventry boss at the time Gordon Strachan.

Bright Enobakhare

The forward first arrived on loan in 2019 from Wolves, but it is the period of his permanent signing that was particularly disappointing.

He signed in 2021 but failed to even feature for the team in the league, with his one appearance coming in the League Cup in a defeat to Northampton Town.

Despite signing a two-year contract upon arrival, the forward departed in November of that year having had his contract cancelled.

Marcel Hilßner

Hilßner signed for the club in 2020 from SC Paderborn, joining on a three-year deal.

However, he really struggled to have any impact, having been shipped out on loan to the likes of Oldham Athletic and FSV Zwickau.

He now finds himself playing in the lower reaches of the German football league pyramid.