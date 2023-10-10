As football fans, there is perhaps nothing better than seeing a club produce home-grown talent and giving them a chance from a young age in the first-team.

But what is also needed is plenty of experience, and sometimes players that are in their 30's can make their debuts for new clubs where they are needed for their know-how.

With the assistance of stats from Transfermarkt, let's take a look into the SEVEN oldest debutants in Coventry City's history.

7 Joe Cole

One of the most skilful players to perhaps ever pull on an England jersey, Cole arrived at Coventry in the twilight of his career.

Having experienced a lot of success at his peak with Chelsea, the attacking midfielder, in his 30's in October 2015, dropped down to League One level to play for Coventry on an emergency loan from Aston Villa.

And he was thrown straight into the starting 11 when he was nearing the age of 34 by Tony Mowbray as he debuted in league action against Rochdale.

Having enjoyed his loan stint at the Ricoh Arena, Cole signed permanently on a short-term deal in January 2016, and the club got a decent amount out of the veteran with 22 appearances in total.

Cole headed for Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USA in May 2016 when his Coventry deal expired, but his short stint at the club was decent enough.

6 Marc-Antoine Fortune

Fortune had played Premier League and Championship football in the years prior to signing for Coventry with West Brom and Wigan Athletic respectively, but he found himself a free agent in the summer of 2015.

The French striker dropped down to the third tier though to sign for Coventry that year, and he subsequently made his debut at the age of 34 against Burton Albion.

Fortune was in and out of the starting 11 for City, playing 26 times in all competitions in the 2015-16 season, but after scoring just four goals he was allowed to leave a year after his arrival.

5 Yakubu

Another veteran striker to play for Coventry was Yakubu, with the Sky Blues being the final club of the Nigerian's career.

Yakubu penned a deal in February 2017 and made his debut aged 34 in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, but he would only ever play three times for the club after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Whilst he was prolific at his peak, Yakubu didn't give Coventry fans a lot to cheer about in his brief stint.

4 Steve Staunton

Staunton was briefly part of Coventry's Championship days in the early 2000's and another that made a late debut.

The Republic of Ireland international signed for the club in 2003 and made his bow at the age of 34 in a goalless draw with Midlands rivals Walsall.

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Staunton played pretty regularly and notched up 75 appearances over two seasons before joining Walsall in 2005 in the final move of his playing days.

3 Tim Sherwood

A Premier League winner with Blackburn in 1995, Sherwood's career had been primarily played at top flight level, but he dropped down to the Championship with Cov in 2004.

Making his debut on the opening day of the 2004-05 season against Sunderland, Sherwood was 35 years of age and was part of a side that had other elder statesmen such as Richard Shaw.

Injuries hampered Sherwood's final season in football - he played just 11 times for the club before announcing his retirement.

2 Vicente Engonga

Spanish midfielder Engonga, who played 14 times for his national team, arrived at Coventry very late in his career at the age of 37, and it was only a temporary stint at Highfield Road in 2003.

Engonga arrived from Oviedo in 2003 and was thrown in for his debut in February against Rotherham United, but he only played seven more times after that and ended up retiring after his loan spell was over.

1 Arjan de Zeeuw

At the age of 37, De Zeeuw was on the way out when he was signed for Coventry, and he had to wait for his debut after suffering a training ground injury.

The debut did come though in September 2007 against Bristol City, and the Dutch centre-back ended up playing 19 times for the Sky Blues, adding a lot of experience to the back-line when playing.

Injuries though were a factor in his lack of appearances and he departed at the end of 2007-08 back to his native country as Coventry's oldest debutant ever.