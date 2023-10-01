Highlights Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, losing in the play-off final to Luton Town.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Sky Blues reached the play-off final, but were unable to get past Luton Town to earn their place back in the top flight.

A penalty shootout loss consigned the team to another year in the Championship.

The Championship side had a busy summer following their promotion disappointment, with key players departing and big-money arrivals taking their place.

Mark Robins made some expensive additions to this first team squad over the summer, some of which cracked the top 10 highest transfer fees paid in the club’s history.

Here we rank Coventry’s seven most expensive signings ever from worst to best, with figures taken from Football Transfers…

7 Liam Kitching

Kitching only arrived late during the previous summer transfer window, signing from Barnsley in a deal worth €4.6 million (£4 million).

The defender has yet to make much of an impact at the CBS Arena due to his late arrival in the window.

It is hoped that he can cement himself as a key player in the side, with Robins hoping his team can compete for promotion again in the near future.

But, for now, it remains to be seen whether he can have a positive impact on Coventry.

6 Ellis Simms

Simms is another recent arrival, signing for the club for a fee worth €7 million (£6 million) from Premier League side Everton.

The forward comes with a solid reputation as a goal scorer at this level, having previously bagged seven in 17 appearances during a loan spell with Sunderland.

He hasn’t made the flashiest of starts to life at the club, but he has shown promise that he can come good over time.

5 Haji Wright

Wright also arrived in the 2023 summer transfer window, signing for a fee worth €9 million (£7.8 million).

The forward has looked exciting, performing well in his first few appearances for the club.

But it remains to be seen if he can have the same impact as some of the other expensive names on this list.

4 Lee Hughes

Hughes made 42 appearances for the Sky Blues following his 2001 arrival from West Brom.

He signed for the club in a deal worth £5,000,001 before departing for West Brom again in 2002.

3 Mustapha Hadji

Hadji arrived at Coventry in the 2000 January transfer window, signing for the club for a fee worth €6 million (£5.2 million).

The forward contributed 12 goals from 62 appearances for the club before departing in 2001.

He went on to play for the likes of Aston Villa and Espanyol before retiring in 2010.

2 Craig Bellamy

Bellamy is the most expensive name on this list at €9.3 million (£8 million).

The Welshman signed from Norwich City in the summer of 2000, going on to appear 34 times for the club.

The now 44-year-old quickly departed again for Newcastle United in 2001.

1 Robbie Keane

Keane signed for Coventry from Wolves in the summer of 1999 in a deal worth €9 million (£7.8 million).

The forward spent one year at the club before earning a big-money move to Inter Milan in 2000, after scoring 12 goals in 31 appearances for the club.