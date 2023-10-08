Highlights Gary McSheffrey, a product of the Sky Blues academy, was one of the best wingers in the Championship and a much-loved individual among Coventry supporters.

In their long and storied history, Coventry City have had plenty of club legends that supporters keep close to their hearts.

But how do they stack up when measured next to each other?

FLW takes a look at arguably SEVEN of the most iconic players to spend time at the Sky Blues - let's see how they rank.

7 Gary McSheffrey

Coventry-born players are always going to be well-liked by supporters and be backed the most, and McSheffrey was certainly one of them.

A product of the Sky Blues academy, McSheffrey made his debut for the club in 1999 as a 16-year-old when they were in the Premier League, and over two stints he featured 281 times, scoring 72 goals.

At his peak, McSheffrey was one of the best wingers in the Championship and whilst he didn't pick up any honours during his time at Coventry, he was certainly a much-loved individual.

6 Richard Shaw

A £1 million signing in 1995 from Crystal Palace, Shaw spent over 10 years at Coventry during his career, with a lot of his appearances coming in the Premier League.

The defender racked up over 300 league appearances for the Sky Blues, was twice named the club's Player of the Year and is in the City Hall of Fame, which tells you all you need to know about his commitment to the club.

Shaw was ultra-consistent and a real fan favourite throughout the decade he plied his trade at the Midlands outfit.

5 Peter Ndlovu

Plucked from Zimbabwean side Highlanders in 1991, Ndlovu would be a real hit at Highfield Road with Coventry fans and his six years with the club would be successful.

A scorer of 39 league goals in 176 league matches, the Zimbabwe international striker dazzled defences with his pace and flair, and he would be a consistent appearer in a Sky Blues shirt in the top flight.

Ndlovu would also feature for Birmingham City and Sheffield United in his career, but it is his time with Coventry he is most remembered for.

4 Cyrille Regis

Coventry signed Regis from fellow Midlands club West Brom in 1984, having carved out a big reputation with the Baggies for his goalscoring abilities.

With Cov, Regis won the only major trophy of his career by being a part of the FA Cup-winning side in 1987, and in his seven years with Coventry he scored 61 times in 282 appearances.

His best goalscoring season came in the 1986-87 campaign with 16 goals scored, and whilst he wasn't as prolific at Highfield Road as he was The Hawthorns, Regis was still highly regarded.

3 Dion Dublin

After failing to make an impact at Man United, Dublin was punted on by Coventry in 1994, which at the time was their record £2 million signing.

Dublin proved to be worth that money and then some as he scored 63 goals in 151 appearances during his time at City, and in the 1997-98 Premier League season where he scored 18 times, Dublin topped the scoring charts along with Michael Owen and Chris Sutton.

Coventry made a £3.75 million profit on Dublin when selling him to Aston Villa in late 1998, and whilst he moved to a Midlands rival there is still a place in many supporters' hearts for him.

2 Tommy Hutchinson

Signed from Blackpool in 1972, Hutchinson was a mainstay in Coventry's team for a nine-year period.

The midfielder was nicknamed 'Mr Magic' and scored 24 league goals in 314 appearances for City, winning the Player of the Year award three times but he failed to win any honours with the team.

Nevertheless though, Cov remained in the top flight during Hutchinson's whole time at the club and he was a real favourite among the terraces.

1 Steve Ogrizovic

Signing from Shrewsbury Town in 1984, Ogrizovic probably didn't expect to end up as Coventry's leading appearance maker with 601 outings in all competitions.

Ogrizovic won the FA Cup in 1987, is rightly a member of the Coventry Hall of Fame and also scored in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in 1986 - of course a rare occasion for a goalkeeper.

He has held a number of jobs at the club post-retirement, including being a caretaker boss of the first-team in both 2002 and 2004 as well as reserve team manager.