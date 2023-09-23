Highlights Coventry City's current season in the Championship has been disappointing so far, but manager Mark Robins has the support of the supporters due to his previous accomplishments with the team.

The article ranks the worst managers in Coventry City's history based on their win percentage, with Chris Coleman, Gary McAllister, Ron Atkinson, Harry Pollitt, Russell Slade, and Andy Thorn making the list.

Coleman, who had success as the manager of the Welsh national team, had a less impressive record with Coventry City, while McAllister, Atkinson, Pollitt, Slade, and Thorn also struggled during their respective tenures with the club.

Coventry City will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship once again this season.

The Sky Blues suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May and they were widely expected to be among the contenders again this campaign, but it has not worked out that way so far.

While it has been a disappointing start to the season, supporters will likely retain faith in manager Mark Robins, who had done an outstanding job since returning to the Coventry Building Society Arena for a second spell in March 2017.

During his time in charge, Robins has guided Coventry from League Two to the Championship, as well as winning the EFL Trophy, and he will be keen to lead the club back to the Premier League after putting pen-to-paper on a new four-year contract in May.

However, not all former Sky Blues bosses have been a successful as Robins, and with that in mind, we ranked Coventry's six worst managers in order of their win percentage.

6 Chris Coleman - 29.1%

While Coleman may have enjoyed success as a manager at international level, guiding Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, his record at club level is much less impressive.

Coleman took charge of the Sky Blues in February 2008, but he was sacked in May 2010 after the club finished 19th in the Championship, departing after winning 34, drawing 37 and losing 46 of his 117 games in charge.

The 53-year-old, who was relegated from the Championship with Sunderland in 2018, has been out of work since his dismissal by Hebei China Fortune in May 2019.

5 Gary McAllister - 27.63%

McAllister joined Coventry as player-manager in May 2002 and after keeping the club in the First Division in his first season in charge, he resigned in January 2004.

The 58-year-old won 21, drew 26 and lost 29 of his 76 games in charge and he would go on to have just one further stint in management at Leeds United in 2008.

McAllister has also had spells as assistant manager at Aston Villa and Rangers.

4 Ron Atkinson - 25.68%

Atkinson enjoyed plenty of success during his managerial career with the likes of Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa, but his spell with Coventry was less memorable.

The 84-year-old arrived at the club in February 1995 and he managed to lead his side to Premier League survival, but with the Sky Blues continuing to struggle in the top flight, he stepped down in November 1996 to become Director of Football, with Gordon Strachan taking over as manager.

Atkinson won 19, drew 28 and lost 27 of his 74 games in charge.

3 Harry Pollitt - 20.45%

Pollitt managed the Sky Blues between October 1919 and June 1920, but he won just nine of his 44 games in charge, drawing 12 and losing 23.

He left the club in the 1919-20 campaign after losing the opening seven games of the season.

2 Russell Slade - 18.75%

After spells with the likes of Leyton Orient, Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic, Slade arrived at the CBS Arena in December 2016, tasked with the challenge of keeping Coventry in League One.

However, Slade was sacked in March 2017 after winning just three of his 16 games in charge, losing five and drawing eight, and the Sky Blues were relegated at the end of the season.

Slade has since had unsuccessful stints in charge of Grimsby Town and Hereford, departing the latter in January 2020.

1 Andy Thorn - 18.37%

Thorn initially took caretaker charge of the Sky Blues in March 2011 following the sacking of Aidy Boothroyd before being appointed permanently two months later.

However, Coventry's form declined the following season and Thorn was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship.

Thorn remained in charge after relegation, but he was sacked in August 2012 after the Sky Blues drew their first three games of the League One season, departing after winning nine, drawing 15 and losing 25 of his 49 games in charge.

The 56-year-old had one further spell in management, a brief stint at Kidderminster Harriers in 2014, and he is currently the Chief Scout of League Two side AFC Wimbledon.