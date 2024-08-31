Coventry City have made a solid start to the new Championship season as they target promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Robins’ side did lose their first game of the campaign to Stoke City, but have recovered positive results from recent games to stay in the right part of the table for now.

The Sky Blues reached the play-off final in 2023, but lost out to Luton Town through penalties, before coming ninth in the standings in 2024.

The club have been outside the top flight since 2001, competing in League Two as recently as 2018.

Their rise over the last five or so years has earned them a lot of plaudits, but they haven’t quite been able to get over the line in terms of promotion back to the big time.

Supporters will be dreaming that this is their year, which could include some famous names in the stands at the CBS Arena.

Here are 4 famous supporters who will surely be backing Coventry this season…

Christian Horner

Christian Horner has enjoyed plenty of sporting success in recent years, leading the Red Bull F1 team to world constructors championships in 2022 and 2023.

He even predicted the play-off final with Luton to go to penalties when asked by Sky Sports during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in 2023.

It hasn’t been such plain sailing for Red Bull in 2024, with their status as champions under risk, but Horner will be hoping for better things from Robins’ side this season.

Eddie Jordan

Another famous face from the world of F1 is a Coventry fan in Eddie Jordan.

The Irishman used to run the Jordan F1 team, which has since become the Aston Martin outfit.

He now works as a pundit on the sport, and even has his own podcast with David Coulthard called Formula for Success.

But he was previously linked with potentially investing in the Sky Blues at the start of the Century, eventually dismissing suggestions he could take over.

"Eddie Jordan is a Coventry City fan, but any rumours you may have heard about him investing in the Club are totally unfounded," said a spokesperson at the time, via Coventry Live.

Brian McFadden

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden has previously opened up on his love for Coventry.

While he has admitted to supporting Manchester United from a young age, he revealed in 2017 that family connections to the Sky Blues has seen him follow the team as well.

“When I was a teenager Coventry became my other love,” wrote McFadden, via Coventry Live.

Graeme Hawley

Graeme Hawley is a native supporter, having grown up in Coventry to become an actor on Coronation Street.

The 49-year-old worked on the soap for several years, first appearing in 1998 and most recently showing up in 2023, playing John Stape.

The actor has often been spotted at the CBS Arena, and dons a #PUSB tag in his Twitter bio.

He has also appeared in shows such as Father Brown, Finding Alice and Peaky Blinders.

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan grew up in London, but is a lifelong supporter of the Sky Blues.

The musician made his breakthrough as an artist in 2016 when he featured in the single All Goes Wrong by Chase & Status, before releasing his first studio album in 2018.

The 29-year-old has publicly shown his support for Coventry on many occasions, including once paying for a fan from Argentina to attend the play-off final against Luton, via the BBC.

Richard Keys

Richard Keys is most famously known for being the former presenter of Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League before he was controversially dismissed in 2011.

The 67-year-old has often mentioned his support for the club, particularly in his weekly blog.

Keys currently resides in Qatar as a presenter with Bein Sports, so it remains to be seen whether he will be at the CBS Arena again anytime soon.