Highlights Coventry City made significant money from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, allowing them to reinvest in the squad.

The top-paid players at Coventry, including Luis Binks and Callum O'Hare, have not been providing value for money based on their performances.

Kasey Palmer has been one of the best-performing players for Coventry this season, despite earning the same wage as others who have underperformed.

Coventry City were able to make a lot of money this summer from the sales of two key players.

Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both left the Sky Blues in order to pursue their dreams of playing at a higher level. They were both instrumental in the goal that the club scored at Wembley, in the play-off final, which could've gotten them both to the Premier League.

But, unfortunately for the club and their fans, it wasn't meant to be. The pair moved on for a combined figure of around £35 million - £20 million for the Swedish forward, and £15 million for Hamer.

Here's a list of all the players that Coventry lost this summer.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

That money allowed the club to reinvest in other areas of the squad, and this season they have a whole new batch of players at the top of their wage bill. But not all the people on the highest wages, at Coventry, are playing like it.

This is how we've ranked the top six best-paid players at Coventry by their value for money...

All figures relating to player wages are taken from Capology.com and are estimates.

Luis Binks

It's never great when your highest-paid player is near the bottom of a value for money list. At £30,000 per week, he's comfortably the highest-paid player at the club, but that can mostly be put down that he is a loan player, so City won't be covering all of his earnings.

Binks has only featured in six of the club's 11 league games, this season. The defender has been decent in those games, providing an assist and creating one big chance (Sofascore).

But, as a somewhat irregular player in the starting XI, the wage that he's receiving isn't being backed up by enough of his performances on the pitch.

Callum O'Hare

Now before all the Coventry fans start kicking off because he is beloved by the fanbase, there's no doubt O'Hare is a brilliant player. He's a really creative midfielder that gets you off of your seat. Those are the players that make us fans love the sport even more than we already do.

But the man that is reportedly on a five-figure weekly salary (£10,000) hasn't featured in a first team game for around 42 weeks. It's not his fault that he's been out of action for so long, but, to the people who are paying him, that money has essentially been dead money for nearly a year.

Ellis Simms

Next up is the joint second-highest paid player. The former Everton striker was one of the marquee signings of the summer, having impressed in his half-season spell with Sunderland, last season.

Coventry thought they knew what they were getting, but he hasn't fully lived up to the high expectations. As we are into this second international break of the season, Simms has only found the back of the net twice.

For £25,000 per week, that's a lot of money for a potential gun of a striker who is yet to reach top gear.

Jay Dasilva

The defender has been a consistent member of the Sky Blues starting XI. Although he's not been as much of an attacking threat as Simms, the striker's wages are 150% larger than Dasilva's.

He's currently playing 1.5 key passes per game, but it's the defensive side of the ball that is letting him down. He loses more duels than he wins, and his success rate in aerial battles isn't far over 25%, according to Sofascore.

If he tightens up defensively, he could be a real asset to have at £10,000 a week.

Haji Wright

Wright was another £25,000 per week acquisition by Mark Robins and co. in an attempt to replace their former Swedish former striker. The American hasn't been given the same number of starts as Simms has, but he's producing the goods at a better rate.

He has four direct goal involvements (two goals and two assists) and is averaging just over 45 minutes per game in the league.

Being clinical will be the key to continued success for him with his new team (he's missed four big chances this season). But when you consider that he's showing real signs of being a potentially dominant second tier striker, he deserves to be high on this list.

Kasey Palmer

The Jamaican earns as much money as Dasilva and O'Hare, and yet he's been one of the best-performing players in the team, in this current campaign.

He's averaged a 7.13 Sofascore match rating this season, in the Championship, which has only been bettered by Josh Eccles and Ben Sheaf.

The numbers, in terms of goals and assists, aren't there, but it's consistency that he's brought to this Coventry squad, this season.