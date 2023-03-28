Coventry City's fans have been given a lot to shout about this season as their side have exceeded expectations in the Championship.

Under the guidance of Mark Robins, the Sky Blues have managed to secure 15 victories at this level and are currently in contention for a top-six finish.

Just three points adrift of Millwall, who occupy the final play-off spot, Coventry will be determined to move up the Championship standings in the coming weeks.

Before the international break, Coventry extended their unbeaten run in the second-tier to eight games by securing an impressive 4-1 victory over Blackpool.

Set to take on Huddersfield Town this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the Sky Blues will be able to pick up a positive result on their travels.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at five of Coventry's most famous supporters.

Check them out below.

1 Richard Keys

Richard Keys is an avid Coventry City supporter.

Keys achieved notoriety in his particular field when he was a presenter for Sky Sports' Premier League coverage.

The 65-year-old now works for beIn Sports alongside Andy Gray which broadcasts top-flight games for audiences based in the Middle East and North Africa.

2 Christian Horner

In an interview with Sky Sports in 2019 (as cited by Coventry Live), Christian Horner revealed that he follows the Sky Blues.

Due to the nature of his globe-trotting role with Formula One team Red Bull, Horner does not have too much time to attend games.

The current F1 season will see teams visit 20 different countries.

Horner, who is Red Bull's Team Principal, has led the Milton Keynes-based outfit to five Constructors' Championship titles since being appointed in this particular role in 2005.

3 Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan is also a well-known Coventry fan.

Before embarking on a career in punditry, the 74-year-old founded Jordan Grand Prix which competed as constructor between 1991 and 2005.

Jordan's greatest moment as an owner of a Formula One team came during the 1998 season as Damon Hill won the Belgian Grand Prix.

4 Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is a massive Coventry fan and performed alongside midfielder Callum O'Hare at Radio 1's Big Weekend last year in the city.

A singer-songwriter, Grennan has released two albums during his career, the second of which (Evering Road) charted at number one in the United Kingdom.

Grennan has also had six singles chart in the top 40 including Little Bit of Love and Let's Go Home Together.

5 Brian McFadden

Brian McFadden is also a Sky Blues fan.

McFadden rose to stardom as a member of Irish boy band Westlife.

Before leaving Westlife in 2004, McFadden recorded three number one albums with the band in the United Kingdom and 11 number one singles.