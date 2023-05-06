It's been a tremendous 2022/23 campaign for Coventry City and manager Mark Robins.

This summer could be another important part of Coventry's long history, as the Sky Blues will be hoping to keep some of their key stars while adding to them in the hope of continuing to move forwards as a club.

Robins has been very shrewd in the market for Coventry since his time at the club, and whichever division they are in next season, you can probably expect the same again.

Coventry City's 5 most expensive signings

As we wait to see how Coventry shape-up this summer, here at FLW, we have looked at Coventry City’s five most expensive signings and what they are up to now.

Craig Bellamy (£6.5m, as per Sky Sports)

Coventry signed Craig Bellamy in 2000 from Norwich City, but the Welshman only stayed at the Sky Blues for a single campaign before he was sold to Newcastle United.

During that season, Bellamy played 37 times and managed to register eight goals. However, he was unable to help Coventry survive relegation.

Bellamy’s time at Coventry didn’t seem to go well for all parties involved, as Bellamy stated last year in an interview.

Bellamy retired from professional football in 2014, and now, at the age of 43, the Welshman has taken his first steps into professional coaching by becoming the assistant manager at Burnley.

The 43-year-old has been working with former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany as his assistant manager at the club, and Bellamy will now be preparing to be a coach in the Premier League.

Robbie Keane (£6m, as per the Independent)

Robbie Keane joined Coventry in 1999 in a move that was the player's first ever transfer after coming through the academy at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Irishman, like Bellamy, just had one season with the Sky Blues before he left for double the fee Coventry paid to join Serie A giants Inter Milan.

His time at Coventry was still a success. The forward played 33 times and managed to score 12 times.

Keane went on to establish himself as one of the best goalscorers to grace the Premier League, netting 125 times in 349 appearances. While the striker was also hugely successful in representing his country.

Keane retired from football in 2018 and has taken a few steps into coaching, having had a role as assistant manager at Middlesbrough and, in early May, joined Leeds United as a first-team coach under Sam Allardyce.

Lee Hughes (£5m, as per the Guardian)

Coventry City signed Lee Hughes in the summer of 2001 from Midlands side West Bromwich Albion. Again, Hughes only stayed with the Sky Blues for a season, and after their relegation, he made a return to West Brom that summer.

The striker represented many football teams during his career, playing for the likes of Blackpool, Oldham Athletic, Notts County, and Port Vale.

At the age of 45, Hughes retired from football after playing for Southport. A year after his retirement from the game, it is unclear what the former Coventry man is up to now.

Mustapha Hadji (£4m, as per the Guardian)

Coventry signed Hadji in January 2000 from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, and the Moroccan stayed at the club for 18 months.

During that time, the midfielder made 67 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists.

Hadji was a player who was able to play in different roles during his time in football, and that made him a hit.

Hadji left the Sky Blues in the summer of 2021 to join Midlands side Aston Villa for a sum that was less than what Coventry originally paid.

The former Coventry man retired from football in 2010, and his last role in football was the assistant manager job at national level for Morocco.

David Thompson (£2.5m, as per BBC)

Thompson joined Coventry in August 2000 from Premier League giants Liverpool. The winger stayed at Coventry for two seasons before leaving to join Blackburn Rovers.

His time at Coventry saw Thompson give his best return in a football shirt, netting 16 goals in 72 appearances.

Thompson never got to represent his county at senior level, but he did manage three appearances in England’s under-21s.

The winger retired from football in 2007, with his last club being Bolton Wanderers. At 45, Thompson’s last role in football saw him become Director of Football at Europa FC.