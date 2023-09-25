Highlights Coventry City has experienced a remarkable rise in recent years, almost reaching the Premier League through a penalty shootout in the previous season.

Famous supporters of the club include Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner, TV presenter Richard Keys, former Jordan F1 team owner Eddie Jordan, and Westlife band member Brian McFadden.

Coventry City will be aiming for another promotion push this season after falling just short in the previous campaign.

Mark Robins’ side finished fifth in the Championship table, earning their place in the play-off final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Middlesbrough. But a penalty shootout loss consigned the Sky Blues to another year in the second division. A busy summer of transfer activity saw major changes to the squad for the 2023-24 term.

Who are Coventry City’s most famous supporters?

The club has been through a remarkable rise in recent years, climbing from League Two to within a penalty shootout of the Premier League.

There have likely been some famous faces popping up to support Robins’ side as they have climbed the ranks of the English football pyramid.

Here we look at some of the most famous names that support the Sky Blues…

Christian Horner

The Red Bull F1 team principal has enjoyed some success of his own in the last few years, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit winning both titles in 2022.

Red Bull look set to retain their crown for 2023 as well, having broken many long-standing records in the process.

Horner once joked with Kevin de Bruyne that he should join Coventry from Manchester City when the time comes.

The 49-year-old is a lifelong fan of the Sky Blues, and has made reference to that fact on F1 broadcasts many times in the past.

Richard Keys

The TV presenter became best known for hosting Sky Sports’ football coverage when they won the rights to show the Premier League in 1992.

Keys departed Sky amid controversy over derogatory remarks in January 2011, moving to Qatar to take over hosting duties at BeIn sport not long later.

Keys is an outspoken Coventry supporter, and has made many references to the team in his weekly blog-posts, as well as on social media over the years.

Eddie Jordan

Another famous face from the world of Formula One, Jordan, is the former owner of the Jordan F1 racing team, now known as Aston Martin.

The Irishman was linked with buying a stake in Manchester United in 2001, but suggested that his love for Coventry was from the heart.

This implied that the move to United was purely a business decision, and that his support of Coventry was still a far more important part of his life.

Jordan has never invested in the Sky Blues, but has been regarded by many as one of the club’s most well known supporters.

Brian McFadden

Another Irishman with a connection to Coventry is Westlife band member Brian McFadden.

The singer revealed in an interview that he is a supporter of the Championship side, having grown an admiration for the club when he was a teenager.

While he has admitted that he is a lifelong fan of Manchester United, he also claimed that Coventry holds a special place in his heart.

McFadden has a family connection, which has brought the club into his life.

"When I was a teenager Coventry became my other love,” revealed McFadden, via Coventry Live.

"Had family connections.

"Still love Cov!"