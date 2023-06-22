Coventry City were a penalty shootout away from playing Premier League football for the first time in 22 years last month, but unfortunately they will have to settle for Championship football once again.

The Sky Blues were relentless in the second half of the 2022-23 season, losing just two of their last 19 fixtures in the league to make the play-offs before then dispatching a fearsome Middlesbrough side in the semi-final.

It was in the final at Wembley where the Sky Blues just came up short though, with Luton Town prevailing with a round of spot kicks to make their way into the Premier League for the very first time.

The Hatters found out their top flight fixtures last week, but now it is the turn of EFL clubs to find out who they will play in 2023-24 and when - let's take a look at who Coventry will take on and when they will do so.

Who is Coventry's first fixture of the season?

Coventry have lucked out with their opening match as they make the short trip on Sunday August 6 up the M69 to take on Leicester City, live on Sky Sports.

It will be the first time that they have locked horns in 11 years and it's bound to be a competitive affair judging how both sides finished off last season.

What fixture do Coventry have on Boxing Day?

Coventry will be in home comforts on Boxing Day, but they could be set to welcome a raucous crowd as Sheffield Wednesday will visit the CBS Arena and no doubt back the away end out.

Who is Coventry's last match of the season against?

It's a home clash for the final match of the campaign as well QPR will visit the Arena on May 4 to round off the campaign.

When do Coventry play against Leicester City?

Coventry remaining in the Championship isn't all bad as it means the M69 derby against Leicester City will return after a long absence.

Some 25 miles separate the two Midlands clubs and the last time that the two clubs faced off against each other was in March 2012 in the Championship, when the Foxes ran out 2-0 victory.

As mentioned already, Cov don't have to wait too long to face the Foxes as they make the trip to the King Power Stadium on August 6, with the reverse fixture at the CBS coming on Saturday January 13.

Coventry City's 2023/24 fixtures

You can check out all of Coventry's fixtures on this image provided by the club below!