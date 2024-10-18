Over the last decade, there have been plenty of players in and out of the door at Coventry City. The Sky Blues have been from League Two, all the way to the FA Cup semi-final in a short period of time.

Throughout the years of transition, there have been a few players who may have just slipped through the cracks at the Midlands club. This has led to some talented players forging a new pathway in their career.

With some players having more memorable stints than others, these are three former ex-Sky Blues stars who have gone on to surprising moves after leaving the club.

Fankaty Dabo

Sadly, Fankaty Dabo's time at Coventry is remembered by one defining moment in his final game for the club. After standing out in his first season for the Sky Blues, which ultimately saw them lift the League One trophy.

Winning the club's Player of the Year award in 2019-20, things looked on the up for Dabo after his transfer from Chelsea. Over the next few seasons in the Championship, Dabo would continue to play fairly consistently, as the surrounding squad improved. In his fourth year with Mark Robins' side, he was part of the team that reached the Championship play-off final.

With the close affair between Coventry and Luton Town unable to be decided in 120 minutes, a place in the Premier League went down to penalty kicks.

Unfortunately, the long-serving defender was the one to miss, sending Luton into the top flight. Dabo was then released at the end of his contract.

In a bizarre move, though Dabo joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a one-year deal just months after almost becoming a Premier League player.

But, he didn't hit the ground running as expected, and the club from Nailsworth were relegated to the

National League. After a public falling out with manager Troy Deeney, Dabo's time in Gloucestershire came to an end.

His next move was to Raith Rovers - in the second tier of Scottish football - on a short-term deal. After being such a reliable servant to the Sky Blues, it's sad to see that he's no longer at the level he was just two years ago.

Amadou Bakayoko

Amadou Bakayoko signed for the Sky Blues in 2018, penning a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. After catching the eye whilst playing for Walsall the season before, Bakayoko didn't exactly live up to expectations during his time at Coventry.

Scoring just 11 goals in 68 appearances over his three years at the club, the Sierra Leone international was released at the end of the 2020-21 season. He joined Bolton Wanderers, having a successful first season back in the third tier, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances.

However, as the Trotters improved, Bakayoko fell out of favour under Ian Evatt, which saw him sold to Forest Green in January 2023. Still in the third tier, he failed to register a single goal as Rovers were relegated to League Two. He remained contracted to the club, and was reunited with former teammate Dabo, but he was loaned out to Dundee for the 2023-24 season.

After a fairly average loan spell in Scotland, and Forest Green's relegation to the National League, Bakayoko looked to find a new challenge elsewhere. This search took the striker to Japan, joining J1 League outfit Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - a big change, but a welcome one.

Bright Enobakhare

The name Bright Enobakhare is one both Coventry and Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will recognize. Similarly to Bakayoko, Enobakhare has gone on to have what can only be described as a journeyman career since departing the Sky Blues.

The Nigerian had two separate spells with Coventry, with an initial loan spell in 2019 being followed by him returning to the club in 2021. His first spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season was moderately successful, with the man from Benin City netting six goals in 18 appearances.

Between his first and second spells with the club, Enobakhare had three more moves that failed to yield any success. A loan to Championship side Wigan Athletic saw him make just two league appearances for the Latics, before being released by parent club Wolves.

His next move was an exciting one, as he joined AEK Athens on a three-year deal. He scored his only goal for the club in his only appearance, playing just 14 minutes in total in the Greek Super League. Just months after signing a three-year contract, Enobakhare and AEK Athens agreed a mutual termination of his deal.

A couple of months later, he went to India, joining East Bengal for the rest of the 2020-21 season. That summer, he returned to Coventry on a two-year deal. However, this deal was again terminated early, due to a lack of play time. Enobakhare then headed to Israel, where he remained for just three months, before being dismissed.

A move to Ukraine Rukh Lviv followed, as his bizarre career path continued to unfold. This relationship would only last 41 minutes on the pitch though, as Enobakhare was gone after just one substitute appearance.

Finally, it seems the former League One winner has found a long-term home. Joining the Qatari second tier side Al-Bidda in 2023, Enobakhare has settled into life in the Middle East well.

With a handful of appearances and a good goal return, the former Coventry man will be hopeful to continue pushing on for Al-Bidda.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Nigerian was in the twilight of his career after all that information. However, Enobakhare is still only 26.

Since leaving the Sky Blues in 2021 after not playing a single league game, the striker has looked to forge a career overseas, which is still a work-in-progress.