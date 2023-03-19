Coventry City are unbeaten in their last nine league games and remain in the hunt for a play-off spot as the Championship campaign nears its concluding stages.

Mark Robins' side have accumulated 18 points from their last eight league games and are subsequently just three points from Millwall in sixth place.

Not only have the Sky Blues been successful in recent weeks from a results perspective, they have done it through a continuation of the exciting, attacking style of play that Robins has implemented.

Playing through the thirds with creativity, bravery and ability, Coventry are a difficult side to contain when at full flow and they are a team that can vary their attacking play too.

Coventry is an attractive destination for clubs looking to loan out their talent to gain experience and one player that could be well-suited to the style of play at the CBS Arena, whilst being someone who would certainly add value, is Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

A fantastic talent with an incredibly high ceiling, it would be no surprise if lots of interest surfaces for the teenager in the summer, both at home and abroad.

The 19-year-old has amassed almost 2,000 minutes of Championship action whilst on loan at Blackpool this season, with the club's battle for safety and managerial change likely to have built his character and resilience.

A second Championship loan stint, at a club where his ball-playing capabilities could be displayed more freely, could work, that is if the Sky Blues remain in the second-tier.

In Coventry's 3-4-1-2, Patino would slot in perfectly as part of a midfield duo, although Gus Hamer and Ben Sheaf have formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the park.

If promotion to the Premier League is not achieved, then Hamer might be on the radars of a few clubs in the higher division, whilst you would not rule out the possibility that Sheaf could attract interest too.

The relationship between Coventry and Arsenal has proven to be rather strong in recent seasons and that would also help pave the way for the Midlands club to strike a loan agreement for Patino if they set their sights on him.

Sheaf was loaned out to the Sky Blues from Arsenal in 2020 and developed well, with Coventry going on to strike a permanent agreement in the summer of 2021.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is currently on loan from the Emirates and has showed promising signs thus far.

Patino has an incredibly high ceiling and Arsenal will be careful when selecting where his next loan destination will be and you get the feeling that Coventry could help unlock a new level in the young midfielder's development.