Coventry City will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Coventry City were very impressive last season, finishing 16th despite the strength of the Championship and their recent promotion from League One.

They finished above the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bristol City who had been solid second-tier teams up until last season – and the Sky Blues will take a lot of heart from this going into next season.

As part of their quest to build on this progress, they have already made three signings in this window, recruiting Ben Sheaf, Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore in the past fortnight and a couple more could follow them through the door before the league season kicks off.

With pre-season already underway, they will be eager to add more fresh faces as soon as possible.

We take a look at three transfer sagas the club will want to deal with before their Championship opener against Nottingham Forest next month.

Celina’s next destination?

Championship sides Coventry and Hull are poised to hijack a move for Dijon’s Bersant Celina as per the East Anglian Daily Times, with third-tier outfit Ipswich Town reported to have been working on a deal for more than a month.

Although the former Manchester City midfielder is said to be keen on a move to Portman Road after spending time on loan in Suffolk between 2017 and 2018, the prospect of playing Championship football could persuade him to turn down a move to Paul Cook’s side.

Hull were thought to be one of the sides in the running – but they have been placed under an embargo by the EFL and will not be able to pay out a fee to bring him to the MKM Stadium permanently.

Celina failed to make an impact at Dijon with the French side being relegated from Ligue 1 – and they could be tempted to cut all ties with him now – potentially putting Coventry in pole position to land the 24-year-old.

But with negotiations going on for over a month with Ipswich, the Sky Blues won’t want to mess about like this with the next campaign coming up shortly.

Gyokeres or Vokes?

After bringing in Martyn Waghorn on a free transfer, Mark Robins’ side may have the money to splash out on another forward as they look to bolster their attacking department.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Viktor Gyokeres’ current side Brighton and former loan club Coventry have agreed a deal for the forward to go to the West Midlands permanently.

He may have only scored three goals in 30 appearances last term, but there’s plenty of time for the Swedish international to improve and could do well if he settles down with Coventry.

Stoke City outcast and former Wales player Sam Vokes is another attacking option for Mark Robins, with the 31-year-old being linked with a move to the Sky Blues last week.

Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop also reported that Bristol City and League One side Sunderland were interested in acquiring the forward’s services – and Coventry may not be able to recruit both with Waghorn already arriving and finances tight with Covid-19.

It seems like Gykoreres will be the man to come in but they will want this to be sorted so the new striker can settle in during the pre-season, ready to hit the ground running once the season starts.

Enobakhare worth a second chance?

Coventry Live are reporting that the club wants to bring back former forward Bright Enobakhare, with the 23-year-old becoming a free agent this summer.

Indian side East Bengal had signed the striker in January but decided not to renew his deal – and Mark Robins could give him a lifeline with the two spending time together in the 2018/19 season.

Enobakhare joined in the January on loan from former side Wolves and despite doing reasonably well, was pulled up on his attitude and could be one to avoid if he has failed to mature.

Two years on though, the club could give him a second chance to shine if he can change his ways or has already changed.