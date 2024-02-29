Ellis Simms' season has finally hit the ground running after a relatively slow start to proceedings at Coventry City - and he will be hoping to use his strong form to down West Brom on what will be a tricky Friday night in Smethwick.

Simms was labelled as a huge talent in loan spells at Hearts and Blackpool where he pulled his weight enough to be recognised as one of Everton's best young talents, though it was a loan outing at Sunderland last season that really put him on the Championship pedestal.

Firing on all cylinders in his trio of loan spells, Coventry were the club to take him permanently from Goodison Park - though it hasn't quite gone his way this season. But a hat-trick in midweek has offered a revitalised outlook on his behalf - and Football League World takes a look as to how he could turn his form into a huge cutting edge for the Sky Blues.

Why Ellis Simms could use his recent form to down West Brom

Coventry are in a play-off battle once again and after sneaking into the top six last season with just a few games remaining, they'll be hoping to do the same again this season by hoping that West Brom and Hull slip up in their defence of a top six place - which means that Friday's game at home to the Baggies is crucial.

The Sky Blues are only four points off making the play-offs again and a win over Carlos Corberan's side would cut that gap to a maximum of two points, regardless of results elsewhere involving fellow challengers Hull, Preston North End and Norwich.

Championship table as of February 28, 2024 Games played Points 5. West Bromwich Albion 34 56 6. Hull City 34 55 7. Norwich City 34 52 8. Preston North End 34 52 9. Coventry City 34 51

Simms had struggled for goals until recently, but a hat-trick against Maidstone United in the FA Cup on Monday has given fans hope that he can reach the heights that they know he can hit with a decent run - and with a crucial game coming up in the following days, there will be increased confidence Simms can lead the front line to finally prove his worth after his £6million move in the summer.

The Hawthorns is a tough place to go with Albion only losing three of their 17 home games in the league so far this season, all coming against promotion challengers Leicester City, Southampton and Huddersfield and as a result, the Sky Blues will do extremely well to make the trip across the Midlands and bring back all three points.

Simms joined the Sky Blues with a lot of promise leading up to the start of the season and whilst he hasn't had a disastrous season by all accounts, it hasn't quite been the start to his life in the West Midlands that he would've wanted.

The former Everton striker had a fantastic season last time out at Sunderland and that undoubtedly played a part in the decision to sign him, with seven goals in just 17 Championship games for the Black Cats before he was recalled by Everton in the winter window. But it's been just six goals in 34 outings this season, and with Haji Wright scoring the bulk of the goals at the CBS Arena, Simms has had to take a reserved role to find his feet under Mark Robins.

Only two goals until the end of December saw fans questioning the signing of the Manchester-born talisman, and whilst he's had a mini-revival since with three league goals in his last six games, the hat-trick against non-league Maidstone means that Simms now knows exactly where the net is - and he could use that to his advantage this season.