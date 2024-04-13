Highlights Ben Sheaf's performance for Coventry City exceed top 10% in key stats, making him a sought-after player in the transfer market.

Coventry City's Ben Sheaf has been impressive for the Sky Blues this season, and everyone at the club will be hoping he remains their player for some time yet.

The 26-year-old moved to the Midlands from Arsenal in 2021, and he has recently attracted interest from other sides, with Premier League club Luton said to be keen on a move for the midfielder in January, according to TeamTalk.

With this in mind, it remains to be seen if he'll be a Coventry City player by the time the 2024/25 season starts, so the Sky Blues should begin looking at other options in case he does depart.

One player linked with Coventry recently is Brighton loanee Marc Leonard.

The Scotsman has impressed during his two-year stay with the Cobblers, and he seems destined for a Championship move this summer. He's certainly someone Coventry City should be looking to sign this summer, particularly if Sheaf departs.

Coventry will be hoping Ben Sheaf stays at the club

Ben Sheaf has enjoyed his best season in a Coventry City shirt, and he's made a big impact to the side since returning from injury at the start of March.

He's worn the captain's armband as the Sky Blues have progressed to the FA Cup semi-final where they'll meet Manchester United, and the club are still in play-off contention.

According to Fotmob, Sheaf is in the top 10% of Championship players in his position for a number of stats. Shots (44), successful dribbles (30), tackles won (59) and blocks (15) are all some of the best in the division, and it's easy to see why he's attracted Premier League interest.

Ben Sheaf's Championship statistics - Fotmob (11/04/2024) Appearances 27 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 84.7% Long ball accuracy 59.2% Chances created 30 Successful dribbles 30 Tackles won 58.3% Interceptions 40 Duels won 180 Recoveries 191

With a contract at the CBS Arena until 2026, Mark Robins will be hoping Sheaf remains in Sky Blue for the foreseeable, but he's bound to attract interest this summer.

If a Premier League club offers Coventry a hefty transfer fee, it's unlikely they'll be in a position to turn it down. However, there may be a ready-made replacement waiting just 40 miles down the road.

Coventry's scouts need to be watching Marc Leonard

After two years on loan at Northampton, Marc Leonard looks set to return to Brighton this summer, and it's unlikely that he'll be part of Roberto De Zerbi's first-team plans.

The 22-year-old has played 46 times for Northampton this season, scoring five goals and registering six assists, cementing his status as one of League One's most promising players.

It's clear that the next logical step is a move to the Championship, and Coventry aren't alone with their interest in the Northampton man.

The Athletic have reported that Coventry, Preston, Swansea, Cardiff and Plymouth are all keeping tabs on the player, but Coventry may have an advantage over their Championship rivals when it comes to getting his signature over the line.

You only have to look at Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Coventry from Brighton, to see how they developed him and helped turn him into the world-class player he is today.

Mark Robins has been outstanding at developing players, and out of all the clubs linked, Coventry is probably the most attractive destination for Leonard.

The club should be desperately trying to keep Sheaf this summer, but if he was to depart, supporters shouldn't panic, particularly if they're able to get the signing of Marc Leonard over the line.

If Leonard joins Coventry, he may follow in the footsteps of Gyokeres and become yet another Mark Robins success story.