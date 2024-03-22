Coventry City will be keeping tabs on the latest developments surrounding Chelsea’s interest in Viktor Gyokeres.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have sent scouts to watch the striker compete for Sporting Clube de Lisbon ahead of a potential summer pursuit.

The Swede was a key figure for the Sky Blues prior to his sale to the Portuguese club last summer following the club’s play-off final defeat.

Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry City Championship goals and appearances - per Fbref.com Seasoon Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 19 (7) 3 (0) 2021-22 45 (41) 17 (5) 2022-23 46 (44) 21 (10

The deal has the potential to rise as high as €24 million (£20.5 million), with the Championship side reportedly earning an initial €20 million (£17.1 million).

Gyokeres has been a standout player for Sporting since his arrival, contributing an impressive 22 goals and 10 assists from 24 league games (all stats from Fbref).

Coventry City set to profit from Viktor Gyokeres

Coventry also agreed a sell-on clause with Sporting as part of the deal for Gyokeres last summer.

The Championship side is set to earn 15 per cent of any future sale of the striker, which could prove very lucrative this summer.

Chelsea have shown an interest in signing Gyokeres ahead of the summer after their disappointing Premier League campaign.

They are set to be rivalled by Arsenal in the race to sign the 25-year-old, with the Blues sending scouts to watch his performance against Portugal midweek.

Sweden lost 5-2 in a friendly, but Gyokeres bagged a goal for the visitors in an otherwise disappointing display for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Viktor Gyokeres asking price

It has previously been reported that the forward has a €100 million (£85 million) release clause in his contract.

If that is triggered then the second division side will earn another hefty sum as part of their agreement with Sporting.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Arsenal would be willing to pay that much to sign the player, with both clubs eyeing a move for a new attacker this summer.

Gyokeres signed a five-year deal when he arrived in Portugal last year, so is still tied to Sporting until the summer of 2028.

This gives the Portuguese league leaders a strong negotiating position if Arsenal or Chelsea decide to try and open talks over a lower fee for the former Coventry player.

Gyokeres has also performed well in Europe for Sporting, contributing five goals and two assists in the Europa League from nine appearances in the continental competition this campaign.

Coventry negotiated smart Gyokeres deal

Gyokeres had just one year remaining on his contract when Coventry negotiated a deal with Sporting last summer.

Despite the weak position, they were still able to extract a big sum for the player which allowed them to reinvest in the first team squad, and the addition of a sell-on clause could have the same impact if he is sold by Sporting.

This could amount to roughly another £12 million for the side for someone that is no longer at the club, which is very lucrative.

This would be very welcome come the summer, so Coventry will be hoping to see Gyokeres on the move again at the end of the season.