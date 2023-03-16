Blackpool dispatched Queens Park Rangers to a 6-1 scoreline on Tuesday evening in the Championship to reduce the gap between themselves and safety to four points.

Having said that, they largely relied on defensive errors and set piece situations to pad out the win.

There were a couple of good goals in the mauling, but otherwise it was not a performance that would have left Mark Robins nervous ahead of visiting Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Coventry City have missed opportunities to apply some pressure in the play-off chasing pack by drawing their last two matches 1-1 against Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

The Sky Blues are in a false position in the Championship due to an awful start to the season not helped by off-pitch issues, and they have one of the more dynamic attacking units in the division when onsong.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored six goals in his last seven Championship outings, taking his tally to 18 for the season, and will be confident of causing problems against the Tangerines.

Before Tuesday evening's thrashing, there had been very few signs of positivity in Mick McCarthy's reign at the club and, for the most part, capitalising on defensive lapses in concentration rather than carving out opportunities with skill and guile does not yet suggest that a whole lot has changed.

The Sky Blues have been comfortably the better side in their last two matches despite not tasting victory, and they will be able to take the positives from those two encounters into their clash with the Seasiders.

According to FotMob, the Sky Blues have scored just two goals from 4.95 expected goals (xG) accumulated from 43 shots in their last two games.

That finishing underperformance is unlikely to continue over a larger sample size, especially if they are able to create as high quality opportunities against Blackpool which the Tangerines' defensive performances under McCarthy would suggest that they can.

One thing that could be in the hosts' favour is that Robins is fairly stretched at the moment when it comes to the squad at his disposal, losing the likes of Kasey Palmer and Jamie Allen to injury in recent weeks, while Callum O'Hare and Liam Kelly remain longer term absentees.

Do not be surprised if Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer, Matty Godden and co turn up to the party in a big way at Blackpool on Saturday and make the QPR hammering feel like a distant memory.