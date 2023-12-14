Highlights Coventry City receives a significant fee for the sale of Viktor Gyokeres, with a potential sell-on clause to earn more profit in the future.

It was a summer of pain for Coventry City after their heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Luton Town at Wembley.

As well as missing out on a long-awaited return to the Premier League, most Sky Blues’ fans knew the game at the national stadium was the last time that Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres would wear a Coventry shirt.

The duo had both entered the final year of their contracts, so transfers felt inevitable, and that proved to be the case, with Hamer joining Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Gyokeres secured a bigger move, as he signed for Sporting CP.

Viktor Gyokeres enjoys strong start with Sporting CP

The Swedish international was a firm favourite at the CBS Arena after his goalscoring exploits, which saw him 17 and 21 in his two full seasons with the club, whilst he also registered 12 assists in that final campaign.

Viktor Gyokeres Coventry City Championship Record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 19 3 0 2021/22 45 17 5 2022/23 49 21 12

So, it was always going to be a massive blow for Mark Robins to lose the focal point from his time, but there was also an understanding that Gyokeres was a player who deserved to be playing at a higher level.

And, to their credit, the Coventry board ensured they got a significant fee which reflects his ability, with the Lisbon giants agreeing a deal worth up to €26m.

Crucially, the Sky Blues also made sure they negotiated a sell-on clause, and it’s reported that they will receive 10-15% of any profit should Gyokeres be sold.

Even though he’s only just made the move to Portugal, that next step could happen sooner than people thought, as it’s been claimed that Chelsea are keen on the striker.

Chelsea step up striker search

It has been a dismal season so far for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and a lot of their struggles have been put down to the lack of a quality number nine.

Admittedly, Christopher Nkunku’s injury hasn’t helped, but even when the French international returns to full fitness, they are likely to be in the market for an out-and-out striker.

On paper, Gyokeres would be a good fit. He has nine goals in 12 Liga Portugal games, and two in four in Europe, whilst he is now featuring regularly for Sweden.

The ex-Swansea man boasts good physicality, he has smart movement, and the sort of instincts you would want from your attacker. So, he fits the bill for Chelsea, and even if he isn’t the biggest name, he could be exactly what they need.

From Coventry’s perspective, the prospect of the Blues making a move for Gyokeres is one that will excite them.

It’s fair to say that Chelsea haven’t been shy when it comes to spending under Todd Boehly, and if they see Gyokeres as a key missing piece of the jigsaw, they will have to splash out.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £87m, and if that was met, it would net Coventry anything between £6-9m.

More realistically, he would go for double what Sporting CP paid for him, but that could still land Coventry a payout of up to £3.75m.

It may not be the biggest fee, but it would be a nice little bonus for Coventry, and those funds could help Robins make another decent signing, whether it’s in January or the summer.

Ultimately, it was a shame for Coventry that Gyokeres had to go, but he left a firm favourite after how well he did for the club, and they could continue to benefit from his performances moving forward.