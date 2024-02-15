Highlights Coventry City's manager Mark Robins has been able to fly under the radar due to the manager upheaval at Ipswich and West Brom.

Robins has built an impressive team with a low budget, exceeding expectations and consistently ranking highly in key statistics.

Although Robins hasn't attracted Premier League interest yet, his success may lead to bigger opportunities in the future.

Coventry City will be pleased with the current saga surrounding the managers of Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, as it keeps the Sky Blues boss under the radar during a fantastic season so far.

Coventry currently sit sixth in the Championship table, and remain above Norwich City in the final play-off spot on goal difference.

Robins has been building on last season's impressive display that saw the club finish fifth in the league, having made it all the way to the play-off final for a chance to play in the Premier League.

A defeat to Luton Town in the final dashed those dreams, but the team soon recovered under Robins, and look to fight again for another chance to make it in the top division.

However, the fantastic work by the manager has gone largely under the radar, following a tumultuous time at two of the league's top clubs in recent weeks.

Kieran McKenna and Carlos Corberan's futures at their respective clubs are uncertain

Ipswich and West Brom have been in the news recently, with the futures of Kieran McKenna and Carlos Corberan looking uncertain.

The former Manchester United coach has been heavily linked with the manager's job at Crystal Palace, with the future of boss Roy Hodgson in serious doubt amid recent results.

McKenna has impressed since being appointed Ipswich boss in 2022, taking them from League One to challenging for promotion to the Premier League in the past two seasons.

It now seems as though Oliver Glasner is set to take charge at Selhurst Park but there will likely be more top flight interest in the Town boss - particularly if they don't go up this term.

Meanwhile, the Baggies could relieve Corberan of his duties in the near future - in what would be a shock decision. TuttoSport has reported that the club have offered a contract to Torino's Ivan Juric to replace the manager who has guided them into the play-off places so far this season.

That call is thought to be led by the Baggies' prospective new owners, who want a clean slate to start their tenure.

West Brom are currently fifth in the league table, having just recorded their fifth home victory in a row. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's finances and a potential takeover, Corberan has got the best out of his team and impressed in his third season in charge of the club.

While both look to be leaving for very different reasons, the management upheaval at the two promotion-chasing clubs is helping the work of Robins and Coventry slip under the radar.

The news leaves Robins under the radar with the great work he's doing

According to Capology, Coventry have the fifth-lowest wage budget in the division, spending less than half of what promotion rivals like West Brom and Norwich are currently paying out to their players.

Despite the lower budget, Robins has created an exciting team that has exceeded all expectations. After losing in last year's play-off final to Luton, the club have managed to bounce back and challenge once again for the top six.

They have managed to continue their impressive form even with the sale of important players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, with impressive performances from the likes of Callum O'Hare making up for those losses.

The manager has created an exciting team, which ranks sixth in chances created,seventh in goals per game, and fifth in clean sheets. Their league position is not luck, and they have consistently been among the top six in key statistics under the Robins, so they deserve their current place in the table.

Coventry City statistics this season - FotMob (accurate as of 15th February) Stat Number Ranking Big chances created 69 6th Big chances missed 41 6th Goals per match 1.6 7th Accurate crosses per match 4.5 7th Goals conceded per match 1.2 6th Clean Sheets 9 6th

Despite their impressive form over the past two years and their rise up the divisions since his appointment in 2017, there has been little interest in Robins from Premier League clubs, and he has remained under the radar in his work at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

While he may be disappointed not to be courted like his fellow Championship managers, the Sky Blues will be delighted that he has not been kept out of the limelight by what is going on at West Brom and Ipswich.

However, if the former Scunthorpe United and Huddersfield Town manager does carry on with the work he's done for the past seven years at the Coventry Building Society Arena, then you would imagine that big clubs will eventually come calling.

Fans at the club will hope that does not happen before he can take them up to the Premier League.