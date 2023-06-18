Coventry City will be determined to launch another push for promotion when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway later this year.

The Sky Blues defied all expectations last season by reaching the play-off final, where they suffered a defeat to Luton Town on penalties.

With the transfer window set to open tomorrow, Coventry will be keen to add some fresh faces to their squad.

The Sky Blues are also likely to face an uphill battle to retain the services of some of their key players.

One of the individuals who is already attracting interest from elsewhere is Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn due to injury at Wembley Stadium last month after scoring an equalising goal for the Sky Blues.

Having demonstrated in recent seasons that he is capable of excelling in the Championship, Hamer could be tempted to test himself at a higher level.

Here, using data gathered from FootballTransfers, we have decided to take a look at Hamer's expected value.

What is Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer's expected transfer value?

According to FootballTransfers, Hamer's expected transfer value is €4.2m (£3.6m).

This is significantly more money than what Coventry paid to secure his services.

The Sky Blues are said to have paid €1.5m (£1.28m) to PEZ Zwolle for Hamer.

Since making this particular switch, Hamer has been utilised on 130 occasions by Coventry in all competitions.

The 25-year-old reached new heights in terms of his development last season.

In the 44 league appearances that he made for Coventry, Hamer managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions, and also provided 10 assists for his team-mates.

Having averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.26 in the Championship, the midfielder will be extremely confident in his ability to help the Sky Blues make a positive start to the new term if he stays at the club.

What has been recently said about transfer interest in Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World last weekend, Leeds United are plotting an ambitious move for Hamer.

Leeds want to make Hamer their marquee signing this summer, and could draft him in as a replacement for Marc Roca, who is expected to seal a loan move to Real Betis.

Due to the fact that Hamer's contract with Coventry is set to run until 2024, Leeds will need to submit a reasonable offer this summer in order to test the resolve of their Championship rivals.