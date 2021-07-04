Coventry City weighing up talks with former loan star

Coventry City are interested in speaking to former loan star Bright Enobakhare, according to Coventry Live.

Enobakhare is no stranger to the Sky Blues having spent part of the 2018/19 season on loan at the Ricoh Arena from Wolves.

The forward scored six goals in 18 League One appearances during his loan spell, producing a number of impressive individual displays.

After a loan spell with Wigan Athletic the following season, Enobakhare left Wolves and joined AEK Athens, before leaving only three months after signing.

Following a spell in India with East Bengal, where he scored three goals in 12 games for the club, he is now available to sign after his short-term deal came to an end.

According to Coventry Live, Coventry are interested in speaking to their former loan star regarding a potential deal.

Mark Robins has been a busy man so far this summer, bringing in three new faces in Ben Sheaf, Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore.

The Verdict

This would be an interesting one and one that is likely to divide Coventry fans.

Enobakhare was excellent in League One in 2018/19, but he’s failed to kick on and just hasn’t been able to settle down.

Perhaps reuniting with Coventry and Mark Robins would get the best out of him again, and maybe he just needs an arm around his shoulder.

On a free transfer, it would be worth a punt if he could prove his fitness. It could be a coup and could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business.