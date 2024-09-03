Coventry City are weighing up a potential move for Matty James, who remains a free agent after being released by Bristol City, as cover for Ben Sheaf.

This news comes through the Daily Mail's Midlands Football correspondent, Tom Collomosse, who states that the acquisition of the former Sky Blues loanee comes as a result of captain Sheaf suffering further injury anguish at the start of the Championship season.

Mark Robins' side have definitely missed the influence of Sheaf in the middle of the park so far this campaign, having once again started the season in slow fashion, recording just four points from as many games, with a solitary victory coming against Oxford United on August 16th.

Prior to the international break, City were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City at the CBS Arena, and are now looking to bolster their midfield options past the closure of the summer transfer window last Friday, despite Sheaf initially returning to action earlier on in the week to feature in the EFL Cup success over Oxford.

And after an indifferent start, the potential acquisition of James would give Robins a further wealth of experience in his engine room.

Coventry City weighing up Matty James move

As referenced above, this potential transfer has been revealed by Collomosse, who states that the one-time Coventry loanee could return to this part of the West Midlands on a free transfer.

The Sky Blues are considering a move for the 33-year-old midfielder who has become a household name in the Championship for a number of clubs, which included a loan spell from rivals Leicester City in the club's first season at this level since 2012, having featured 23 times in the second half of the 2020/21 season and scoring on three occasions, before spending three years at Ashton Gate.

Collomosse describes the potential circumstances as a "smart move", as well as citing the aforementioned Sheaf's injury problems as the main reason behind any deal involving the Manchester United academy graduate.

Matty James' experience would be invaluable in the short term for Coventry City

Losing the services of Sheaf, given his importance to how Coventry's midfield is a damning blow, and whilst James is coming towards the latter stages of his career, his record at Bristol City highlights that the man who once won the Championship with Leicester is still capable of featuring week-in, week-out, having made 115 appearances for the Robins before the expiration of his contract in the summer.

Last season saw James record his most prolific season in the West Country in terms of goals, finding the back of the net three times, but is also well known for being extremely combative, which is the type of midfielder City will be crying out for amid Sheaf's latest injury setback.

The midfielder's know-how and reading of the game will also prove invaluable, allowing for the likes of Jack Rudoni, Victor Torp, and Josh Eccles among others to flourish in the middle of the park when it comes to creating chances.

Matty James' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Manchester United 2009-12 0 0 0 Preston (Loan) 2010-2011 30 3 2 Leicester City 2012-21 117 5 13 Barnsley (Loan) 2017 18 1 1 Barnsley (Loan) 2020-21 15 0 0 Coventry City (Loan) 2021 24 3 3 Bristol City 2021-24 115 4 3

Given his age, if a deal was to materialise, it would seem that a contract until the end of the campaign would be the smartest move, but it would be a welcome addition to the Sky Blues ranks.

The latest on Ben Sheaf's injury problems

Sheaf missed the first four Championship and EFL Cup outings of the season after sustaining an ankle problem in July, before returning to action against Des Buckingham's U's last Tuesday.

However, after making a 17-minute cameo, the 26-year-old has aggravated the same injury, with Robins providing the latest update on his captain after the 1-0 defeat to Norwich last weekend.

“You’re looking for that power, strength, understanding and know-how,” Robins told the Coventry Telegraph. "And that’s why it was a massive blow on Thursday when we lose him for however long we are going to lose him for.”

“It’s an aggravation of the same injury. We trained at the stadium on Thursday and he caught the ball on the end of his toe when a cross came in and he was taking a touch to shoot but he actually didn’t take the touch, tried to shoot, one touch. It would have been better if he’d have taken a touch because he wouldn’t have got injured, but the ball came across at some force and then he went through it and it just opened the injury up again, so it’s given him a little bit of pain," the City boss stated.

“So whilst it’s not the same injury as before, it’s an aggravation. The break has come at a good time, I guess.”

Given the qualities that Robins referenced regarding his key performer, James can definitely restore them in the short-term, meaning that a deal would be beneficial to all parties.