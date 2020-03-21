Coventry City waiting for key decision regarding Aston Villa loanee

Coventry City are waiting on clarification from the English Football League whether they can or not extend loan deal for Aston Villa man Callum O’Hare.

Mark Robins has masterminded his side to the top of League One with some excellent and consistent form, losing just three games all season.

Much of Coventry’s success has come from the consistency of the squad, and O’Hare has been in superb form. He has four goals and seven assists to his name in his 39 appearances so far this term.

Joining the club in August, O’Hare has since gone on to hold down a starting place in the Sky Blues starting eleven, making 29 league appearances in total.

However, recent events which have seen football postponed until the end of April at the earliest, have left his future at the club unknown.

With O’Hare’s loan spell coming to an end in June, it remains unsure if an extension will be granted, considering the season is expected to roll on to the summer.

It is likely that Villa will allow O’Hare to remain at Coventry past his loan spell, but the club are said to be waiting on clarification from the EFL.

Another loan star in Liam Walsh will also come under the same decision, given that he is on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Bristol City.

The Verdict

It is doubtful that neither Villa or Bristol City will have a problem in extended the loans of O’Hare and Walsh, but multiple deals across English football are going to cause issues.

Coventry are firmly set on gaining promotion to the Premier League, and you would expect Robins’ to attempt permanent moves for the impressive duo.

O’Hare in particular has been impressive this season, and the Sky Blues will be hoping that they can extend his loan deal after recent off-the-field events.