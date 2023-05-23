Coventry City and Luton Town will both be determined to secure promotion to the Premier League this weekend when they face each other in the Championship play-off final.

Both sides have managed to exceed expectations this season to move within a game of a return to the top-flight.

Coventry recovered from a disappointing start to the season to clinch a top-six finish on the final day of the regular term.

Despite entering their meeting with Middlesbrough as the underdogs, the Sky Blues managed to defeat Michael Carrick's side over two legs.

After the first leg ended in a stalemate, a second-half strike from Gustavo Hamer in the return fixture at the Riverside Stadium earlier this month sealed a 1-0 aggregate win for Coventry.

As for Luton, they comfortably qualified for the play-offs as they ended the term in third place, 11 points above Sunderland who finished sixth in the standings.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Black Cats in the first leg of their semi-final, Luton produced an impressive display at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters booked a trip to Wembley Stadium thanks to goals by Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer as they claimed a 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland.

What is EFL pundit Adrian Clarke's prediction for Coventry City vs Luton Town?

Ahead of this weekend's showdown, Clarke has revealed that he believes Coventry will beat Luton 1-0 in the play-off final.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "I think it's going to be quite tight, I don't think it's going to be a goal fest.

"My hunch is that Coventry can grind it out.

"Coventry 1, Luton Town 0.

"Either Hamer, or Gyokeres to get the winning goal, as I just think they are the two most likely match-winners.

"I love Luton, I think they've got a chance.

"It's a 50/50 game, but putting me on the spot, I think one of those two might just make the difference.

"I do think Coventry's back three are as capable as anyone at handling the Luton front two, they are very, very good at defending set-pieces as well Sky Blues.

"So, I'm going to give them the edge."

Will Adrian Clarke's prediction turn out to be correct?

When you consider that these two sides could not be separated earlier this season at the Coventry Building Society Arena and Kenilworth Road, it would not be at all surprising if this game turns out to be a tight affair.

While Luton's supporters will be hoping that Clarke's prediction will turn out to be wide of the mark, the Sky Blues could indeed emerge victorious if Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres both perform to a high standard.

Hamer has managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.32 in the Championship this season, while Gyokeres has provided 32 direct goal contributions at this level during the current term.

Luton's main goal threat will be provided by Carlton Morris, who has scored 20 goals in 46 league appearances for the club in the 2022/23 campaign.