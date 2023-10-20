Coventry City have made a very steady start to this Championship season.

The Sky Blues got off to a rocky start last season but ended up finishing the campaign in the play-offs and, in fact, being runners-up behind Luton Town, who claimed promotion to the Premier League.

The same has happened so far this season; the club has only lost two games in the Championship, but has only won three, which means they are in mid-table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

The sallow start may be down to the fact that the Sky Blues lost arguably their two best players in the summer, as Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were sold for hefty fees.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

This has meant Coventry have had to replace them in the market, and therefore, some of their new players are still needing time to adapt to a new team.

With Gyokeres no longer a Coventry player, we have decided to take a look at how he is getting on at Sporting Lisbon…

How is Viktor Gyokeres getting on at Sporting Lisbon?

Coventry sold Gyokeres to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the summer, but despite the change in country, the Swedish forward has continued from where he left off.

The 25-year-old has played seven games in Liga Portugal, and Gyokeres so far has six goals and two assists to his name.

His career with Sporting got off to the best start, as he grabbed a double in the 3-2 win over Vizela.

He then played 90 minutes in the next three games, but failed to add to his two goals. It was in the 3-0 win over Moreirense where he added to his tally again, as he picked up a goal and an assist.

Their next game against Rio Ave was another comfortable win for Sporting, but it was a game that Gyokeres didn’t play any minutes in, as he was rested by the manager.

The 25-year-old was then back in the starting lineup a week later, as Sporting beat Farense 3-2 and Gyokeres grabbed another double as well as an assist.

Sporting’s final game before the international break was against Arouca, and it was another win for the Portuguese side, with the former Coventry man getting on the scoresheet once again.

As well as his form in the league, Gyokeres has also shown it in the Europa League, as he’s scored two goals in two games so far this season. The forward grabbed a goal in the win over Sturm Gaz and another in the defeat to Atalanta, as per Transfermarkt.

How are Viktor Gyokeres’ replacements at Coventry City doing?

Obviously, anyone who was stepping into the shoes to replace Gyokeres was going to have a difficult task on their hands; that, in fact, has been the case for Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Both players were brought in by Coventry this summer for large fees, and they are yet to hit the ground running or live up to Gyokeres’ shoes.

Simms has just two goals in 11 Championship appearances, and they both came in a recent win over QPR. He has struggled to adapt to the new team and has found himself in and out of the starting XI.

While for Wright, he also has just two goals in 11 league appearances, but they have come in separate games.

Wright seems to be the one who struggles to start more, as he’s only started five of the 11 games this season.

Can Viktor Gyokeres’ time at Coventry City be deemed a success?

It is clear from the stats that Gyokeres was magnificent during his time with the Sky Blues, and it will be hard for the club to move on without him.

In 116 games for the club, he scored 43 goals and recorded 17 assists, with his best season being the 2022/23 campaign.

Obviously, Coventry didn’t win anything during the Swede’s time at the club, but he was vital to them reaching the play-off final, and with a bit of luck, he could easily be a Premier League player with the club this season.

So, while Coventry fans will be disappointed, he’s left, they can look back on his time at the club as a huge success.