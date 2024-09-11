Coventry City initially signed their former striker Viktor Gyokeres on loan from Premier League side Brighton in January 2021, and his three goals in 19 appearances helped the Sky Blues retain their Championship status following their first season back in the second tier after promotion from League One.

Gyokeres was not at his prolific best during his initial loan stint with the Sky Blues, but he clearly did enough to impress Mark Robins, as the West Midlands outfit went on to sign him from the Seagulls on a permanent basis in a deal worth £1m, as per Sussex World.

This proved to be a stroke of genius from Robins, as the Sweden international scored 17 goals in 45 appearances during the 2021/22 Championship campaign, in which Coventry landed a comfortable top-half finish just two years after promotion from the third tier.

But the best was yet to come for the forward, who went on to score 22 goals and provide 12 assists across all competitions during the 2022/23 season in which Robins' men reached the Championship play-off final.

Viktor Gyokeres Coventry City stats as per TransferMarkt Appearances 116 Goals 43 Assists 17

Ultimately, the Sky Blues lost in a Wembley penalty shootout to eventual promotion winners Luton Town but Gyokeres' impressive contributions towards a memorable campaign will never be forgotten by supporters.

Robins and co. eventually sold the prolific forward to Portuguese top-flight outfit Sporting for a club-record eight-figure fee, while the Sky Blues could eventually receive a total of £21m courtesy of add-ons, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

Since moving to Portugal, Gyokeres has not looked back, and produced a stunning return of 43 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions last season.

Sky Blues fans will not be surprised by Gyokeres form

The ace has begun the current season in scintillating form, with seven goals and an assist in just four Liga Portugal outings, while he has also shown how good he can be during the early September international break.

The former Sky Blues man has been scarily good for Sweden in the UEFA Nations League in recent days – as he provided two assists and a goal during his nation's 3-1 triumph over Azerbaijan on Thursday 5th September, before scoring a brace during a 3-0 win over Estonia the following Sunday.

Impressively, Gyokeres has outscored Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who leads the Sweden line alongside the Sporting forward, during the first international break of the campaign.

To many in the footballing world, such a development will come as a surprise, but Sky Blues fans have long since known the potential that Gyokeres boasts in front of goal.

Gyokeres will eventually fetch a healthy sell-on fee for Sky Blues

If the Sweden international is able to continue his red-hot vein of form, it is surely only a matter of time until one of the biggest powerhouses in European football snaps him up.

According to Football Insider, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in his services, while his release clause is a whopping £84m, a price which the Sky Blues will benefit from.

Coventry are due a 10% sell-on fee after a clause in the deal with Sporting is said to have seen them pay out to reduce that from 15% in the summer.

The Sky Blues faithful, then, will not only be proud to see their former starman performing so well on the European stage but will also hope that he can continue to do so due to the monetary benefit it will offer their club.