With Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres leaving Coventry City for big fees in the summer, 2023/24 represented an opportunity for other members of Mark Robins' squad to fill their boots as the club's star man, and Ben Sheaf has done just that.

Sheaf has been a consistent performer for the Sky Blues over the past few seasons and this campaign has been no different as the holding midfielder proved a vital cog once again.

However, in recent months, he has gone to another level and become one of Coventry's outstanding players, alongside Callum O'Hare, but doesn't get the same plaudits as his teammate, with a lot of his work both in and out of possession going somewhat unnoticed.

A groin injury in training saw the 26-year-old sidelined for six games earlier in the season, but he has been virtually ever-present since then and has recaptured his good form since returning to the side, turning into the calming and controlling influence for them in the centre of the park.

He has been an important part of the team since arriving from the Gunners, featuring over 30 times in the league in each of the last three campaigns. Sheaf contributed two goals and two assists as Robins’ side earned a fifth place finish in the Championship in 2023, but was not a central figure when compared with Gyokeres and Hamer.

Sheaf's 2023/24 season

The midfielder has grown into an impressive figure who has earned a lot of plaudits from Coventry supporters over the years, but only now is he garnering recognition much further and wider than before. He has also grown into his role as a leader with the club as well, adding further strings to his bow by captaining the side on 19 occasions, all of which have come since the December period.

Following Hamer's departure, he has been able to step up and be a real asset in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues, who would sorely miss the former Arsenal academy graduate if he departed.

He will screen the back four, whilst also progressing well in terms of his passing ability, or keeping the ball safe by recycling it when needed. Sheaf may lack some mobility but is a calm player under pressure, and those press-resistant qualities were always likely to garner attention from the top-flight.

The 26-year-old recently played the entire 120 minutes as Coventry nearly won arguably one of the best FA Cup semi-finals of all time. Man United had taken a 3-0 lead by the hour mark, as they looked to cruise to a comfortable victory.

However, goals from Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare, and an injury-time penalty from Haji Wright meant that Coventry had come back from three goals down in the final 20 minutes to take the Red Devils to extra time.

Victor Torp had thought he had scored a 120th-minute winner before it was disallowed by VAR as Wright was deemed to have strayed just offside in the build-up. They would then lose on penalties, with Sheaf putting Coventry’s final penalty over the bar in heartbreaking viewing for Cov fans and neutrals alike.

Despite the late penalty miss, Sheaf impressed immensely and his stock appears to be higher than ever. A 3-2 loss in midweek to Hull City back in the league has since followed, though, which has all-but-ended their play-off hopes this season, without a minor miracle.

The next move for Ben Sheaf

Of course, any Championship club will be at risk of losing key players without promotion, which Coventry know all too well after missing out in the play-off final last season, and there is every chance that Sheaf could be playing his final few games in a Coventry shirt against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, and QPR. Transfer speculation is expected heading into May and beyond.

In the summer, Sporting CP won the battle for the Gyokeres' services, but not without Cov raising plenty of money for him, highlighting that they are a side capable of maximising transfer fees from Europe's elite, even when their players are running low on contract, which they may need to do so again with Sheaf. Official documents in November revealed that an initial €20 million (£17.5 million) was paid for the Swedish forward, with an extra €4 million (£3.46 million) in potential add-ons.

Since his departure from the CBS arena, Gyokeres has notched 54 goal contributions in 45 matches for Sporting (38 goals, 16 assists) which, unsurprisingly, has alerted many sides around Europe to his talents. The silver-lining for Coventry is that there is also a sell-on clause in his deal, and Gyokeres' outstanding form could mean that he is in line for another switch this summer.

That would land Coventry extra cash in their pocket for a rebuild this summer. All of that means that Sheaf's departure should be one the fans can stomach, knowing how much he and Gyokeres could land them for their transfer kitty this summer.